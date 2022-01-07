Agree or disagree





Democracy has declined around the world every year for the past fifteen years, most significantly in the United States and India, the world’s two largest republics, according to a report titled Democracy under Siege by Freedom House, a group of respected think tank based in the United States. The report claims that democracy has declined in 73 countries and indicates that present-day Pakistan is partly free. In recent comments on the development of the conflict situation in the United States, an alarming scenario of civil war is predicted by the next election in 2024-25, based on fears of vote manipulation and fraud by the public. new leadership of the Republican Party led by Donald. Asset.

One of the reasons for this global decline in democratic systems and values ​​is attributed to the phenomenal rise of social media which has given a voice to lay people who feel a threat to traditional values ​​or singular identities, or have provided a platform. – ever-expanding form for populist prejudices, organized propaganda, disinformation, fake news, etc., eroding the hegemony of elite mainstream media that have supported modern, liberal constitutional values.

In Pakistan, too, we experienced a democratic slippage with the advent of a hybrid regime in 2018 under the joint tutelage of the Miltablishment and a chosen populist prime minister. This shift manifests itself in targeted victimization of the opposition and repressive measures against the media through pressure from state institutions such as the NAB, FIA, the police and the judiciary and through the dissemination of new oppressive laws or undemocratic.

But now, three years later, this hybrid regime is crumbling under the weight of its own blunders and contradictions, as well as the misplaced personal ambitions of its main supporters. Ironically enough, however, it was social media (which was originally the conduit for propaganda organized on behalf of the Hybrid Regime) that ended up providing a public platform for exposing machinations, frauds, plots, the bankruptcies, the U-turns, the lies and deceptions of the initiators and authors of this hybrid regime, forcing a desperate search within the increasingly discredited Miltablishment for less illegitimate or unpopular options in the future, including the eviction from the PTI regime.

There are two unmistakable manifestations of this potential democratic renewal. The first is the almost universal reluctance of the PTI government to have plunged Pakistan into its worst economic crisis since independence, imposing unprecedented and unacceptable hardship on a large majority of the weak and unprotected classes and segments of the population. The second is the stubborn resistance of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who reluctantly won the support of many Pakistanis for showing courage in exposing and attacking the civil-military rulers of this anti-people hybrid regime. This is reflected in a surge in the popularity of the PMLN which is the main component of the opposition Pakistani Democratic Movement, as evidenced by the results of the recent Cantonment Council, local body and national / provincial by-elections.

As a result, the civil-military agreement which was reached in 2014 with the launch of the five-month dharna by Imran Khan (which led to the ousting of Nawaz Sharif through a legal complaint and culminated in a rigged election in 2018) has started. to disentangle. The first sign of this is the breaking off of the one-page civil-military narrative that ended last November with a complete loss of faith and confidence on both sides on the issue of the transfer of an ISI leader and of the appointment of another. The second is a discreet build-up of resistance in central state organs to the blackmail and authoritarianism of the hybrid regime. The judges start to stand up and speak (Qazi Faez Isa, Arshad Butt, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Rana Shamim, etc.) Likewise, reclining judges like the discredited former Chief Justice Saquib Nisar have been presented for this. they are. Pakistan’s Election Commission ultimately refused to be intimidated by intimidating ministers into fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, including opposing the introduction of MEV rigging elections in the upcoming general elections. In a final act of defiance, the ECP is now set to seek the disqualification of Prime Minister PTI for gross violations of the law in connection with the receipt of unauthorized funds from foreign sources and the embezzlement of hundreds of millions of dollars. . Lo and behold, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah overturned an additional magistrate from a district court who unfairly shut down Imran Khan’s video testimony without allowing cross-examination by the lawyer for Khawaja Asifs in a libel case, and ordered the prime minister to appear for cross-examination. The media, too, have sensed a change in the direction of the wind. Pro-Imran presenters and commentators suddenly uncovered the truth about their aging hero and opened their arms on him to redeem their lost credibility. Those journalists who were sidelined from the mainstream media on instructions from the Miltablishment or the government are now openly pointing fingers at their critics and even naming names. And ex-political loyalists and supporters of Imran Khan are spreading the issue of his corrupt practices.

DGISPR says the media should refrain from speculating on any deal between the Miltablishment and Nawaz Sharif because there is no such thing and the military is not involved in politics. This is good news. But, given the track record, we will be entitled to seek any lingering sign of Miltablishment policy to extend the original sinful deal with Imran Khan. The Pakistani people want their constitutional rights restored, including the right to elect their civilian leaders, and the sooner this hybrid regime loses its artificial supports for good the better, so Pakistanis can have a say. .

