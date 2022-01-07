Indonesian collective Womangrove reclaims shrimp farms coast

A collective of women from the Indonesian islands of Tanakeke has restored dozens of hectares of mangroves since its founding six years ago.

The Womangrove collective is focused on replanting abandoned shrimp and fish farms that were originally established in cleared mangrove areas and have to date planted over 110,000 plants.

Indonesia has more mangrove area than any other country in the world, but has lost half of it over the past 30 years, mostly to shrimp and fish farms.

TANAKEKE ISLANDS, Indonesia Wading through a mangrove forest in the coastal waters of the Indonesian Tanakeke Islands, Hayati wiped the sweat from her forehead and did her best to keep the writing instruments in her hands dry.

They are over a year old, they were planted early last year, she said, referring to the saplings growing around her.

On that day in 2015, Hayati and several other women from Tanakeke, a small archipelago off the southeast coast of Sulawesi Island that is home to around 7,000 people, were examining a clutch of mangroves they had planted in a former aquaculture pond as part of a new ecological restoration program.

Six years later, the Hayatis group, a collective of women known as Womangrove, is still going strong.

The ponds that have been planted with mangroves and as research sites are in very good condition, Hayati told Mongabay in October, during another visit to the area. Their owners are able to get more and more fish and crabs.

Indonesia has more gnarled tree mangroves that can only be found around salt water than any other country in the world. They play an important ecological role, forming an arboreal buffer zone between the sea and coastal lands that mitigates the effects of extreme weather conditions and acts as a powerful carbon sink.

Indonesian mangroves, however, are threatened by rapid development. Over the past 30 years, the country has lost almost half of its mangroves, according to the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), a global non-profit organization headquartered outside of Jakarta. Trees are cut for timber and to make way for shrimp and fish farms.

Last year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo set an ambitious goal of replanting mangroves on 600,000 hectares (1.5 million acres) of degraded coastline by 2024. While some are skeptical of the possibility of achieving that target, Indonesia has already reduced its 2021 restoration target, citing budget constraints imposed on by the COVID-19 pandemic, local groups and concerned citizens across the archipelago nation have been working for years to restore mangrove ecosystems in their communities.

One of these groups is Womangrove. A collective of women who protect and revitalize the mangroves of the Tanakeke Islands, the group was founded in 2015 with the support of Oxfam, the global charity, CIDA, the Canadian development agency and the Blue Forest Foundation (YHB ), an Indonesian non-profit organization. .

There are around 20 members in Womangrove, mostly housewives. They started in part as a collective of companies that would work on raising sustainable aquaculture products from mangroves, such as seaweed. They are also involved in various village programs and attend seminars on mangrove agricultural developments.

In the years since its inception, the business side of the collective has proven difficult to sustain, with members citing the difficulty of getting goods from their remote islands to the right markets. But the women of Womangrove say they have benefited from it in other significant ways.

In the long run, these women develop essential skills, said Hayati. We are heavily involved in various village programs, but now we are working to improve them as well, which was not happening before.

Some of the women who participated in the program even became village leaders thanks to the administrative and oral skills they acquired through their involvement in the various workshops run by the Oxfams Restoring Coastal Livelihoods (RCL) program.

Hayati said residents of Tanakeke often view mangroves as a simple source of firewood or building materials. She said one of Womangroves’ greatest accomplishments has been to change that mindset.

There is an emerging awareness of the importance of protecting mangroves as they protect islands from erosion and the shock of large tidal waves, she said. Women play a very important role in this area as it is closely related to everyday life. It is also a question of equality.

Oxfam’s RCL program ended several years ago, but the group still receives support from the Blue Forest Foundation and has continued to operate. Although the members of Womangroves don’t meet as often as before, they are still very active in the mangrove plantation, having replanted dozens of hectares.

“In 2020, in collaboration with BPDAS, the local watershed management authority, we planted around 110,000 mangrove plants. Most of the people involved in the plantation activities were women, especially members of Womangrove, said Hayati. Womangrove activists know the best areas and techniques for planting mangroves and are also involved in maintenance and supervision, she added.

Many of these mangroves are planted in ancient pond areas, which are artificial brackish water ponds often used for shrimp and fish farming, and other forms of aquaculture. Tanakeke has lost most of its mangrove cover over the past three decades, largely due to clearing for aquaculture farms, but many of these ponds are no longer in use.

In the past, we didn’t use the tambak that our parents gave up, but that changed after we got involved with Womangrove and participated in Oxfam’s RCL program and YHB program showing us how to use the old tambak. to plant mangroves, said Marwanti, a Womangrove member from Minasa Baji village. We have also learned that marine life will return if the mangroves are healthy.

Oxfam’s RCL program involves residents authorizing the planting of mangroves on their land and giving them sufficient time to grow. The program saw dozens of hectares of ancient tambak fill with dense mangroves. Marwanti herself planted mangroves on 2 hectares (5 acres) of her own land and said she had no plans to turn them into traditional tambak. She said she can now make a lot of money by collecting buckets full of kerone by one, a type of mollusk she used to roam far and wide to find, straight from her own mangroves.

Although the members of Womangrove have worked hard to maintain the mangroves in Tanakeke, they know they will continue to face major challenges, one of which is the poor economic conditions that are driving people to cut down the mangroves and build tambaks. There are fears that some of the tambak that have been restored by planting mangroves may eventually be converted back into unsustainable farms.

If there is no program for them, it is likely that within a year or two the old tambaks will return, especially if someone is able to fund them. The only reason this condition persists is lack of capital, said Awal Nompo, a local youth leader. Part of the reason is that the shrimp that can be farmed in traditional tambak are relatively lucrative compared to other forms of aquaculture.

Hayati said local governments need to improve their surveillance of mangrove areas and enact tough legal sanctions against residents who practice illegal logging in order to reverse these economic incentives.

There is already a ban on taking coral from the sea and the police can arrest these perpetrators, Hayati said. There should be similar laws regarding the illegal and irresponsible logging of mangroves.

This story was first reported by the Mongabays Indonesia team here on our Indonesian site November 15, 2021.