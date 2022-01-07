Politics
Boris Johnson insists that people toppling effigies should not be allowed to alter the nation’s heritage
‘Statue protesters can’t change our history’: Boris Johnson insists those toppling effigies should not be allowed to alter the nation’s heritage following outcry over the verdict in the trial of Colston
- Boris Johnson said vandals shouldn’t be allowed to ‘change our history’
- The Prime Minister did not specifically comment on the “Colston Four” affair
- There was widespread anger after jury cleared four activists of criminal damage
Boris Johnson has said vandals should not be allowed to change our history in the wake of the outcry over the verdict in the Colston statue trial.
There was widespread anger after a jury cleared four activists of criminal damage for toppling the controversial Bristol monument.
The prime minister did not comment specifically on the case, but entered the debate by insisting that those who want to remove statues must do so democratically.
Last night, prosecutors were under increasing pressure to launch a challenge following the perverse verdict in the Colston Four case.
Former justice secretary Robert Buckland urged the Crown Prosecution Service to refer the jury’s decision to the Court of Appeal.
He said urgent action was needed to try to iron out any ambiguity in the law amid fears the astonishing verdict could turn into a vandal charter.
It emerged that trial judge Peter Blair QC told the jury to ignore the remarks of a defense attorney, who urged them to be on the right side of the story. He said it would be dead wrong if the jurors thought they had some kind of extra burden on your shoulders.
The judges’ remarks suggest he feared undue pressure would be put on the jury by excessive rhetoric from lawyers.
Mr Johnson said the Colston case was a matter for the tribunal, but added: my feeling is that we have a complex historical legacy all around us and that it reflects our history in all its diversity, for better or for the worst.
What you cannot do is seek in retrospect to change our history or to enhance or modify it in retrospect. It is as if a person is trying to edit their entry on Wikipedia, it is wrong. If people want to democratically remove a statue or whatever, that’s fine. But I think that, in general, we must preserve our cultural, artistic, historical heritage. Downing Street said vandalism remained a crime and he expected police to take it seriously despite the Colston decision.
The four activists were acquitted on Wednesday after demolishing the statue of slave trader Edward Colston and throwing it in Bristol harbor during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020. Tory MPs have expressed fears that the verdict does set a dangerous precedent that could lead to the acquittal of the defendants by juries. for political reasons rather than based on evidence.
While Mr Buckland’s proposed action will not change the outcome of the Colston trial, he said it could help prevent the courts from being turned into political playgrounds.
A spokesperson for the CPS said last night: We are reviewing the outcome of the case, but by law the prosecution cannot appeal against an acquittal by a jury.
Mr Buckland, a former criminal lawyer and part-time judge, said: It was a perverse verdict.
But perverse verdicts are the price we sometimes have to pay for the admirable system of jury trials in which I firmly believe.
If there was any ambiguity in the law and the way it was applied in this case, then it is open to the prosecution to consider making a reference to the Court of Appeal for clarification. The Court of Appeal could issue guidelines that would assist prosecutors and judges when these types of defense arguments arise, so that our courts do not become a political playground.
It is important that we do not see the development of a fashion where political groups defend themselves in trials in the hope that a jury will take pity on them.
Prosecutors were under increasing pressure to issue a challenge following the perverse verdict in the Colston Four case last night
Mr. Buckland pointed to the powers under the Criminal Justice Act 1972 which allow the CPS and the Attorney General to refer acquittals to the Court of Appeal. The senior judges could then decide whether the outcome of the trial was incorrect on a point of law.
Attorney General Suella Braverman will review any CPS submission very carefully, sources said.
Former Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: We are undermining the rule of law, which underpins our democracy, if we accept vandalism and criminal damage are acceptable forms of political protest. They are not. It doesn’t matter what the intentions are.
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees, the country’s first elected black mayor, said he wanted to achieve real results in the fight against racism and removing statues was not at the top of the list.
The simplistic thing people are trying to make here is that somehow those who brought down a statue are the epitome of anti-racism and everything that didn’t support them … are for the status quo, Mr Rees told Times Radio. It’s a bit more complicated than that.
