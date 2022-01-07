Business | The Economist | Fior reports

January 8, 2022

After a three-month process, a jury found in Silicon Valley Elizabeth holmes guilty of deliberately misleading investors at Theranos, a startup she founded that promised to revolutionize medicine by detecting disease with just a few drops of blood. The judges heard that Ms Holmes knew the company’s core technology was flawed and lied about the prospect. At the height of Theranos, Ms. Holmes in her black turtlenecks symbolized a TED talk for the self-confidence culture of tech startups. She is later sentenced.

Erdogan’s madness

Turkey The annual inflation rate reached 36% in December, down from 21% the month before. The country’s currency fell 44% against the dollar in 2021, largely due to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policy of urging the central bank to cut interest rates. All of this has only fueled inflation in Turkey, which depends on energy and imported goods. In December, transportation costs increased by 54% from the previous year, and food and beverages by 44%.

Toyota more cars sold in the United States than General Motors In 2021, GM lost the annual crown to the largest auto seller in the United States for the first time since the early 1930s. The Detroit giant has been particularly affected by the global shortage of computer chips and has greatly reduced its production. Its Japanese rival was stocking up on chips and was ready to capitalize on growing demand for new cars if pandemic restrictions eased. Toyota doesn’t expect to be America’s King of the Streets in 2022.

You’re here was also able to overcome the scarcity of chip supply and nearly double its car deliveries in 2021, including increasing production of vehicles for the Asian and European markets in China. The good news from the electric car maker has been somewhat overshadowed by the criticism it has received for opening a showroom in Xinjiang. A civil rights group said Tesla supported the genocide in the Chinese region, where the Uyghur people are being persecuted by the government.

As investors adjust to expectations of faster rate hikes, Stock markets had a hectic week. Tech stocks have been hit hard; the Nasdaq had its worst start to the year since 2008. Airlines and the travel industry as a whole fared better as fears that Omicron would close its borders again faded. There was also some horror in the markets last year, but overall the S&P 500 rose 27% year-over-year, the Nasdaq rose 21% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. by 19%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 ended December up 22% from its opening in January.

Apple was the first to achieve a market cap of $ 3 trillion. It was a brief moment when its value plummeted amid the defeat of tech stocks. The company’s stock price has more than tripled since the depths of the pandemic in March 2020.

After being kicked off the New York Stock Exchange due to the US ban on investing in certain Chinese companies, China Cell phone, cell phone debuted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, a secondary listing after Hong Kong, where shares are also traded. It is one of the largest stock offerings ever in China, which, if all options are exercised, could raise nearly $ 9 billion.

waiting for SenseTimes The stock rose sharply after a successful IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Chinese company is developing facial recognition software. It was blacklisted by the Biden administration last month because its technology would allow human rights violations in Xinjiang, a claim that SenseTime calls “baseless.” The blacklist forced a brief delay in the IPO, which was restarted with the help of several government-sponsored institutions in China.

Huawei The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker has not provided any information, but the drop no doubt reflects U.S. and foreign bans restricting its access to chips made with U.S. technology.

The crisis has worsened Evergrandehow the indebted Chinese real estate developer confirmed that he had been ordered to demolish 39 buildings on an artificial island that he compared to the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The local authority in Hainan province said Evergrande had not received a permit to build the land. Trading in its shares was temporarily suspended in Hong Kong ahead of the announcement.

Days in dollars

Warner Music has the rights to David Bowie Catalog of songs, which would have cost 250 million dollars. It’s the latest deal for a rock star’s lucrative song library; Last month, Bruce Springsteen sold the rights to his music to Sony Music for $ 550 million. Buyers derive regular income from licenses for radio titles and increasingly for streaming services.