Government likely to use SPG law in PM Modi security breach incident





The Union government plans to use the Special Protection Group (SPG) law against Punjab police in the alleged breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in the Punjab on Wednesday, Indian Express reported Thursday. In a “major security lack”, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on an overflight due to a blockade by protesters near Ferozepur on Wednesday, after which it had to return from the election-linked Punjab without attend any event, including a rally in Ferozepur. The Union cabinet is said to have discussed the matter on Thursday, with several ministers expressing concern over developments and seeking “exemplary action” in the matter, sources said. They said all ministers expressed anguish over the “major security breach” during Modi’s visit to the congressional-ruled state on Wednesday, with some demanding strong action. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said important and difficult decisions would be taken by the Home Office (MHA) after gathering information on the matter. “A number of ministers also felt that there should be exemplary action in this area, so that such events never happen again. They also said that never before has the security of a prime minister been compromised in this way, ”one of the ministers said on condition of anonymity. The sources said the matter was being discussed at the highest level and the Union Home Minister could take exemplary steps to avoid a recurrence of such an event. Thakur said the MHA is collecting information about the incident and will make “important and difficult decisions.” PM informs the president Modi earlier met with President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the security breach during his visit to Punjab, expressing concern over the grave mistake. “President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The president expressed his concerns about this serious error, ”tweeted the president’s secretariat. Earlier, Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu spoke with the Prime Minister and expressed his deep concern over the incident. The MHA forms a panel of 3 members

The Center on Thursday formed a three-member committee to investigate “serious shortcomings” in security arrangements. The state government has also formed a two-member high-level committee to conduct a “full investigation” into the failings of Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said. The commission, which will issue its report within three days. SC will hear the case today The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday calling for a full investigation into the case. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of Senior Counsel Maninder Singh’s submission regarding the Prime Minister’s security breach. “Serve the copy (of the petition) to the state government. We will take it tomorrow (Friday) as the first item,” the judiciary said. “We took it as a bluff” Surjeet Singh Phul, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan (Krantikari) Union who had blocked the route of the prime minister’s convoy, said on Thursday his group had been informed by the district police chief that the prime minister would travel by this route. road, but “we thought it was a bluff to clear the road”. The SSP announced the arrival of the prime minister, said Phul. “We told him that if the Prime Minister were to come, will he be known only an hour before his arrival? It was not possible. “ The political fight Facing criticism from the BJP, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Thursday that the prime minister’s “life threatening gimmick” was aimed at “overthrowing a democratically elected government” in the state. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera accused the prime minister and the BJP of defaming and insulting the Punjab and the Punjabi. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the party could not be forgiven for this. The former chief minister of the Punjab, Capt Amarinder Singh, on Thursday called for the president’s reign in the state after the “serious security failure”.

