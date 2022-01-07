The “lies of the Imran Khan brand” unveiled by the ECP: Maryam – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz called for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and brought legal action against him for misrepresentation and inaccuracy in a funding case foreigner.

During a press conference with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah Khan, the head of the PML-N claimed that the report of the ECP review panel in an illegal financing case proved that Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) has received funds from foreign nationals. and businesses.

Under the Land Law, no political party can receive funding from a foreign company. In this regard, she named a foreign company that provided funds of US $ 2.1 million.

A certain Mumtaz Ahmed had given thousands of dollars to the PTI and in return Imran Khan had given her a hotel in Nathia Gali, she said.

The funds were received on behalf of four PTI employees namely Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Arshad, Mohammad Rafique and Nauman Afzal.

Maryam Nawaz said the PTI used the religious card to cover up their wrongdoing. The PML-N as well as the opposition are calling on Imran Khan to resign while an investigation must be opened into all the unreported accounts in the possession of the PTI government. Just as a JIT has been formed against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, an investigative team must also be formed to probe the PTI, she said.

She added that since all the allegations of financial malfeasance have been proven against the PTI, the Pakistani people are held to account. The head of PML-N said, according to the State Bank of Pakistan report, that there were 26 PTI accounts of which 18 were active, but PTI only reported four accounts. The PTI government used all tactics to obstruct the process in a foreign funding case, she added.

She alleged that Imran Khan named naked corruption as a gift. The PTI has disrupted the course of the foreign case for the past seven years, and after the foreign funding review panels report, Imran Khan’s misdeeds have been fully exposed.

Finally, Imran has been exposed as a corrupt and dishonest political con artist, which raises questions about Saqib Nisar who declared him to be Sadiq & Ameen.

Now Imran Khan will have to answer to the masses for submitting false certificates to the ECP, she demanded.

Asked about Nawaz Sharifs returning to Pakistan, Maryam said the party would decide. She added that Nawaz faced threats to his life and had to go abroad due to his medical condition. Responding to a question about the leaked recording of her phone call with Pervez Rasheed, she asked for an apology for wiretapping her phone without her knowledge. As a Pakistani citizen, it was a violation of my basic right to listen to my personal phone call. Therefore, I will not comment on this issue unless I receive an apology.

Additionally, PML-N Punjab Chairman Rana Sanaullah, accompanied by Azma Bokhari, told media after the party meeting that the government was behind the leak of Maryam’s audio tape.

He added that the audio tape was released on the day that the ECP’s review report on the PTI foreign funding case was released. He claimed the government leaked the audio tape with the intention of profiting from it in local polls, adding that the attempt would be futile.

Endorsing the ISPR director general’s statement regarding the deal, Rana said Nawaz Sharif had never wanted to make a deal and was not part of such a plan that imposed inept rulers on Pakistan. The powers that brought these rulers can repent of their mistake by removing them, he said.

