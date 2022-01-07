Preview: Kasimpasa vs. Hatayspor – prediction, team news





Sports Mole previews Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig clash between Kasimpasa and Hatayspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Off the back of cup triumphs in their most recent outings, Kasimpasa and Hatayspor lock horns in round 20 of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. Both teams are also looking to record back to back league victories and kick off the new year as well as the second half of the campaign on a positive note. Match preview Hatayspor narrowly edged past Menemenspor in a 1-0 victory on December 28 to book their place in the last 16 of this year’s Turkiye Kupasi. Dylan Saint-Louis opened the scoring four minutes into the second half and that was enough to get the job done for Omer Erdogan‘s men at the New Hatay Stadium. The Star of the South are fifth in the league table as things stand, outside the last European place only on goal difference midway through the campaign. Lying in store next is an opportunity to record a first ever triumph against an opposing side with two wins from the previous three meetings between the teams. Only league leaders Trabzonspor have recorded more points away from home than Saturday’s visitors who go in search of a sixth victory on the road. Kasimpasa came out on top in a 5-3 thriller against Kocaelispor two Tuesdays ago to secure safe passage into the Turkish Cup’s round of 16. After a frenetic first 90 minutes which ended 2-2, the tie headed into extra time where strikes from Tarkan Serbest and Yusuf Erdogan either side of an Alpay Celebi own goal decided the bout. Having picked up 15 points from 19 games so far, Cihat Arslan‘s men currently find themselves in the drop zone, three points adrift of safety but with plenty of time to turn things around. A victory this weekend would be a step in the right direction and Saturday’s hosts will be keen to come away with all three points this weekend. Kasimpasa Turkish Super Lig form: Kasimpasa form (all competitions): Hatayspor Turkish Super Lig form: Hatayspor form (all competitions): Team News Kasimpasa’s Jeffrey Bruma is ruled out with a foot injury through which has sat out each of his side’s last four outings. Nabil Dirar is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, while Loret Sadiku continues to nurse a knee problem. Mehdi Boudjemaa and Burak Camoglu remain on Hatayspor’s treatment table due to muscle injuries and are the visitors’ only absentees for the game. Twenty-four-year-old Mohammed kamara grabbed the clincher in a 4-1 win for his side in last season’s edition of this fixture and he will be looking to come up trumps once again. Kasimpasa possible starting lineup:

Taskiran; Elmali, Brecka, Donk, Yildirim; Engin, Haspolat, Hahradinovic; Bozok, Eysseric, Ben Quanes Hatayspor possible starting lineup:

Munir, Falette, Oksuz, Sackey, Popov; Ergun, Ribeiro, Lobjanidze; Bas, Diouf, El Kaabi We say: Kasimpasa 1-2 Hatayspor Despite the wide margin between the teams in the league table, this promises to be an enthralling affair with both sides gunning for all three points. We back the visitors to get the job done come the full-time whistle in this one. Top tip Our expert tipster partners at Sporita.com are predicting under 3.5 goals in this match. Click here to find out what else they are predicting for this game and for more of their tried-and-tested football tips.Under 3.5: data Previews by email Click here to get Sports Mole‘s daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

