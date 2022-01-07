Biden condemns ‘defeated ex-president’ lies as attack on America’s soul





WASHINGTON In one of the most forceful speeches of his political career, President Joe Biden targeted former President Donald Trump on Thursday, accusing him of instigating the deadly Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. United States last year with a web of lies about the 2020 election because it couldn’t come to terms with its rightful defeat.

Speaking from Statuary Hall in the US Capitol on the anniversary of the riot, Biden said the former president and his supporters “held a dagger to the throat of democracy.”

“They didn’t come here out of patriotism or out of principle. They came here out of rage,” Biden said. He refuted the lies Trump and other Republicans spread about the 2020 election, bluntly criticizing his predecessor without mention his name.

“We have to be absolutely clear on what’s true and what’s a lie,” Biden said. “A former President of the United States of America created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He did it because he values ​​power over principle, because he sees his own best interests as more important than the interests of his country and the interests of America. “

“He can’t accept that he lost,” Biden continued.

Biden reviewed the various lies Trump and his allies have been spreading about the 2020 election, stressing that they had never been able to provide any evidence for their claims and describing Trump as a president who was afraid of to lose.

“Even before the first ballot was tabled, the former president was preemptively sowing doubt about the election results,” Biden said. “He’s not just a former president. He’s a defeated former president.”

Biden, who has repeatedly said that January 6 is one of the darkest days in US history, asked listeners to close their eyes as he recounted the violent events of the day going from attacks on police to death threats against the Vice President and Speaker of the House while Trump was watching TV from the White House.

“They weren’t looking to defend the will of the people, they were looking to deny the will of the people,” Biden said of the rioters. “They were looking to overturn the Constitution.”

Biden has been reluctant throughout his presidency to criticize Trump by name even as his predecessor and other Republicans continue to lie about the validity of the 2020 election results.

When asked why he decided not to mention Trump by name, Biden told reporters he “didn’t want to make this a contemporary political battle between me and the president, it’s way beyond of that “.

There had been some disagreement among Democrats ahead of the Jan.6 anniversary over whether to use this moment to put a renewed emphasis on passing voting rights legislation.

Some party members, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, had urged the White House to focus on voting rights while some of Biden’s allies had argued to keep the two issues separate, saying the right vote is to end the denial of the right to vote for voters of color while Jan. 6 concerns a violent attempt to upset the country’s democratic electoral process.

Although Biden made little mention of voting in her speech, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is responsible for leading the administration’s work on voting rights, used her brief opening remarks to call on Congress to pass legislation. on voting rights.

“The job ahead will not be easy. Here in this same building, a decision will be made as to whether we respect the right to vote and ensure free and fair elections,” said Harris. “We need to pass the voting rights bills that are currently before the Senate.”

The president will deliver a separate speech on voting rights legislation on Tuesday in Atlanta.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Has scheduled a series of events after the President’s speech to mark the anniversary of the day thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt failed to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden’s presidential victory. Some House members are scheduled to share their personal accounts of the attack and historians will hold a discussion on the “historical perspective” for January 6.

Trump had planned to hold a press conference Thursday to mark the anniversary of the Jan.6 attack, but abruptly canceled it on Tuesday, accusing the special House committee of investigating the riot.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released on Saturday found that 60 percent of Americans said Trump bore either “a great deal” or “a great deal” of responsibility for the attack.

The poll, however, found that Americans’ views were deeply divided along partisan lines, with 72% of Republicans and 83% of Trump voters saying the former president bears “just one” responsibility or “none of the above. all “.

More than 700 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol Riot, and the House committee has interviewed a number of people close to Trump. The committee is expected to release a report on its findings ahead of the 2022 midterm election, when Republicans could take control of Congress and end this investigation.

