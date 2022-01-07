Politics
The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the issue today
The Supreme Court of India will hear a public interest dispute (PIL) over the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modis during a visit to the Punjab on Wednesday. The case will be heard on Friday by the three-judge panel of India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana and Judges Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ security breach during a visit to the Punjab on Wednesday will be raised in the Supreme Court on Friday, the country’s highest court agreeing to hear a public interest dispute (PIL) on the matter by Lawyers Voice, a lawyer-led organization, who called the incident a serious and willful misconduct “on the part of the government of Punjab, Hindustan times reported.
The prime minister was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes on the road to Ferozpur on Wednesday due to the blockade of protesters. Notably, on Thursday a bench, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, asked the requesting organization, Lawyers Voice, to serve a copy of its plea on the Permanent Council of the Government of Punjab, and listed the PIL for a detailed hearing on Friday.
The CJI directive came after senior lawyer Maninder Singh brought up the case before him, the plea also calls for the suspension of the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab for breach of security. I mention an urgent matter relating to a serious breach of the security of the Prime Minister in the Punjab a day ago, ”Singh told the bench, which also included Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli. At that, CJI asked Singh, what is it that you expect from us? “
He (PM) was visiting Ferozpur. It is extremely relevant to ensure that this does not happen again and the responsibility for this failure must be fixed. A professional and efficient investigation is necessary on the bandoblast (safety provision). It would be appropriate, under your control, for the district judge of Bhatinda to detain all the records of the movements and deployment of the Punjab police in the context of the visit and produce them in this court, ”Singh said. to the judiciary. Senior counsel added: After the cases are submitted by the district judge, your lordships can decide what action to take. ”At this, the CJI asked Singh to serve a copy of his petition on the state government. You are serving him today and we will take care of your case tomorrow, ”Judge Ramana said.
The Prime Minister’s unprecedented breach of security forced Narendra Modi to cancel his first election-linked rally in Punjab. The Home Office requested a report on the incident from the state government. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret over the incident but dismissed allegations of any complicity. Channi claimed his government had no information about the MP procession on the road.
Notably, the Lawyers Voice petition called on the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the “serious and willful misconduct” of part of the state government, its chief secretary and the DGP to ensure a safe route for the government. Prime Minister’s visit to the state on Wednesday. the police are responsible for the logistics and security of the routes when the PM visits a state or UT.
It was reported that while the Chief Secretary of State and the DGP assured the Special Protection Group (SPG) that the road was clear, it was found not to be the same. which resulted in a precarious situation … that the failure of the Prime Minister’s security was obviously in collusion with the Punjab police, “he added.
According to PIL, the sequence of events indicated that the state government and state police had failed to provide effective security for the prime minister and were allegedly complicit in endangering the security of the government. top constitutional office of the country. Issue a writ of mandamus or any other writ, order or directive establishing the responsibility of Respondent No.2 (Chief Secretary) and Respondent No.3 (DGP) and suspend them and further order that ‘Respondent No. 4 (Center) to initiate ministerial action against the same,’ added the plea.
Meanwhile, the Center set up a three-member panel on Thursday to investigate the security breach that blocked Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ trip to the Punjab, an announcement made hours after a minister said that some important and difficult decisions “were taken by the Union Ministry of the Interior.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed President Ram Nath Kovind of the security breach even as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the “theaters” linked to Wednesday’s incident were aimed at imposing the president’s rule on the government. Punjab.
The BJP delegation called for the dismissal of the state’s interior minister – Deputy Chief Minister Sukjinder Singh Randhawa holds the portfolio and DGP S Chattopadhyay for the elapsed period.
