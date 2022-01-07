How to stop Trump from stealing the 2024 election





Were one year from the chaos of January 6, 2021 and possibly three years from further chaos in January 2025.

Donald Trump appears to be heading for another presidential race. His loyalists are trying to take control of key electoral positions. The GOP base remains loyal to Trump despite (or because of) his attempt to reverse Joe Bidens’ victory in the presidential election. Various glaring institutional flaws in the US electoral system remain unaddressed.

Whether or not another angry mob materializes, the possibility of another attempt to steal a close election in 2024 remains worrying plausibility.

Still, various measures could be taken to try to prevent this from happening again. Some are institutional or technocratic adjustments, and others are electoral battles or longer-term reform efforts. They might not be tough enough to fight larger systemic forces like identity polarization pushing the Republican Party toward extremism. But overall, they’re a program that could help reduce the chances of the 2024 election theft.

1) Prevent die-hard election deniers from winning key government positions

Much of Trump’s effort has focused on trying to get state officials to change the state results Biden won. He tried to get state election officials like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and governors like Brian Kemp (R-GA) not to certify these results (which is usually a pro forma action) and that state legislators replace Bidens. voters with Trump voters. Then he attempted to alter the results in Congress under the Voter Tally Act by pushing for Vice President Mike Pence or majorities in Congress to reject voter lists for key states.

These efforts have consistently failed, usually because Republican officials would not accept Trump’s plot. But now Trump supporters are trying to replace those officials who confirmed the results with hard-core Trumpists. Some might be so cynical that they are willing to bow to electoral fraud plotters; some might be so deceived that they sincerely believe in such conspiracies. Either way, the danger is real.

Will the most responsible Republicans in state legislatures and state-wide or local election offices be replaced by extremists? It can be hard to find Republicans who loudly reject Trump’s stolen electoral demands (Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell rarely talks about it these days), in part because it means career death. The short-term path to the main GOP success and fundraising from small donors is clearly to please the Trump base. The hope remains that some will stand up for democracy at the right time, but we cannot know if they will.

Beyond the primary, more Democratic general election victories for state offices and legislatures would clearly help prevent GOP electoral theft. And new district lines would give Democrats a chance to win key legislatures like Michigan and Pennsylvania for the first time in a decade (although gerrymandering will still put them at a significant disadvantage in others, like Wisconsin and Georgia) .

The problem here is that Bidens’ low approval rating and the historical pattern of a backlash mid-term backlash against the president’s party appear to give Republicans the edge in 2022. And depending on how Trump’s efforts to install loyalists in key state positions are unfolding, Trumpists may be even more empowered in key states in 2024 than they were last time around, especially if Democrats lose gubernatorial positions in states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

2) Protect state election officials from political interference

The Congressional Democrats’ grand electoral reform bill, the For the People Act, initially focused on measures such as expanding access to the vote and banning gerrymandering rather than responding to the The specific threat of a stolen election that arose in 2020 (because the bill was drafted largely years earlier). But their revised version, the Freedom to Vote Act, contains provisions that attempt to address concerns at the state level.

The Freedom to Vote Act would allow electoral administrators to sue if they are dismissed for reasons other than gross negligence or misconduct. It would also allow voters themselves to sue if state results are not certified due to unreasonable justification (for example, if GOP state officials refuse to certify because they cite Trumpian election fraud plots and say they lack confidence in the results). So essentially that would provide a new way for the courts to intervene.

It’s unclear how this would play out in practice, as the courts are hardly above politics, but it’s worth it. The current problem, however, is that the comprehensive bill is doomed to filibuster, only the Senses. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) refuse to change. Republicans also seem unlikely to support the move, as even those who opposed Trump’s coup attempt tend to argue that election results should be left to states.

3) Prevent Congress or the Vice President from stealing the election

When Trump’s pressure to get states to reverse the results failed, he turned to Congress and Vice President Mike Pence. Under a law known as the Voter Tally Act, Congress can reject a state’s presidential election results if a majority of both chambers votes to do so. Meanwhile, the Vice President is chairing the tally and Trump has embraced the fanciful theory that Mike Pence could unilaterally reject contested states’ electoral votes, urging him strongly to do so. (Pence refused.)

Now in Congress, there is talk in Washington of a potential bipartisan effort to reform the Electoral Count Act to make it more difficult for Congress to reject the results of the state presidential election, and to clarify that the vice president really doesn’t have the power to do anything. of the kind.

There is a catch, however: what if these state results deserve to be rejected? The threat of a stolen election could come from Congress regardless of the state’s legitimate results. But it could also come from the states themselves, either from state officials who refuse to certify legitimate results, or from state lawmakers who block winning voters. An effort to tie the hands of Congress and prevent congressional embezzlement could end up allowing embezzlement in states.

Senatorial Minority Leader McConnell has taken the position that Congress should not interfere with state-sent results, and that potential fraud of state legislatures is not an issue. Why would a US legislature want to cancel the vote count? he asked recently, ignoring the pressure that Trump and his base are putting on legislative leaders to do just that.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told Politico he worries the reform on the table will essentially mean, you can rig the elections however you want and then count them accurately.

It may be possible to come to a compromise that addresses these concerns, but the devil is in the details here.

4) Work to discourage violence from crowds

The other hallmark of the 2020 election chaos was, of course, the violent crowd breaking into the Capitol and interfering with the electoral vote count. It’s hard to address the root causes here, Trump has the power to plunge his base into a frenzy with stolen election lies again if he wants to.

Still, better security on January 6 would have gone a long way in preventing such a catastrophe, and it looks like law enforcement isn’t likely to be caught off guard next time around. In addition, the prosecution of the January 6 rioters is ongoing, with 738 people charged to date, making it clear that such actions have consequences.

Encouragingly, we have seen nothing like a resumption of this violence in the remainder of 2021 despite many grim predictions. Of course, it is too early to say what the conditions will be in 2024, and possible cases of political violence remain worrying, as my colleague Zack Beauchamp writes.

5) try to avoid a new Trump appointment

Finally, there is the man himself. The chaos from November 2020 to January 2021 was clearly shaped by Trump’s personal traits and whims. His personal disrespect for elite standards and his predilection for conspiracy theories took him further than previous presidential candidates in challenging a close election he lost. He also has a cult personality style, comprising much of the Republican base and the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

Depending on how you define the threat to democracy, it may well persist even if Trump leaves the scene. But an outright repeat of 2020 would almost surely be less likely without Trump. Many have worried what a demagogue more competent than Trump might pull off, but Trump also has unique traits that would be difficult to replicate. Would Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley have such personal loyalty that they could motivate a crowd to storm the Capitol, and would they have been so doggedly determined to push things so hard and far?

The problem is, it really only depends on Trump himself and GOP voters, who continue to view him in a fairly positive light. A Trump retreat is something his critics might hope for, but they are unlikely to be able to achieve it. Failing that, a challenge for him in the 2024 primary could be doomed to failure, but it’s probably better than nothing, right?

