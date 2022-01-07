Donald Trump will not go to jail





If Donald Trump runs for president again in 2024, Robert Palmer, a 54-year-old man from Florida, will still be in jail for assaulting Capitol Hill police officers during the January 6 uprising.

Palmer, who was sentenced to 63 months, received the longest sentence of the more than 150 defendants who pleaded guilty to charges arising from the storming of the United States Capitol. He was just one of hundreds of Trump supporters who rushed law enforcement to try to overturn a free and fair election.

After losing to Democrat Joe Biden in November 2020, Trump spent weeks promoting the lie that the election was stolen from him, culminating in the attack the following January.

Trump sparked a riot that left five dead and dozens of police injured. But while countless people face the consequences of what they did that day, Trump still hasn’t.

Instead, in a dark and ironic twist, Palmer and countless others will be watching behind bars if Trump launches his next presidential bid.

The punishments for the insurrection have been very varied. Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, who said she was definitely not going to jail for having blonde hair and white skin, was given 60 days. Paul Hodgkins, a Floridian, was sentenced to eight months in prison for entering the Senate Chamber. Hundreds of people have been charged with various crimes, so there are more convictions for the defendants pending. But a year later, it becomes increasingly likely that Trump is not being held responsible.

I’ve heard this question from Democrats in my life and I’ve seen tweets from major public interest groups: Why isn’t Donald Trump in jail?

The answer is simple: people like him rarely end up behind bars.

As his supporters languish in jail, Trump’s inner circle will continue to plot to end up destroying what remains of American democracy.

It seems the worst thing that has happened to Trump in the wake of the insurgency is that he was banned from Twitter. Although it’s still early days, Trump still leads among Republicans as the pick for the 2024 presidential candidate. And, more importantly, according to an AP / NORC poll, only 30% of Republicans believe that the The insurgency on the US Capitol has been somewhat violent, despite the plethora of videos illustrating how violence occurred that day. Republican lawmakers are either busy promoting the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen, falling silent out of a desire to keep their office or, in the case of Rep. Liz Cheney, being ostracized for embracing reality. Are these the conditions under which Trump is supposed to face the consequences of his actions?

This is how the criminal justice system actually works in this country. Marginalized people, such as people of color, poor people, and religious and gender minorities, are more likely to be swept away by the system. Blacks are more likely to be sentenced to life in prison and the death penalty. Those with fewer resources often face stiffer penalties due to insufficient counseling. Meanwhile, the whitest and wealthiest people often receive more lenient sentences if charged.

Many people accused of insurgency are waiting their day in court at the District of Columbia Federal Prison, known for its harsh conditions. Trump supporters view the insurgents as political prisoners, but they still don’t seem overly concerned about the conditions in which they are being held. Aside from a few camera-ready moments from Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) And Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), When they inexplicably linked horrific prison conditions to critical race theory, the conservatives have paid little attention to their actual state of incarceration. Instead, the GOP machine is working to change election laws to get around this pesky problem of not having enough votes to win an election.

In his inaugural address, President Joe Biden vowed to fight right-wing extremism, music to the ears of those who had just witnessed the horror of January 6. But, of course, that’s easier said than done. Congress, for its part, has embarked on an investigation into the insurgency, and while many other details have been revealed, it is unlikely to end in the imprisonment of the former president.

The problem is, there is no precedent for this type of crisis. Before Trump, every incumbent president graciously accepted a loss and peacefully ceded power because that was simply the norm; that’s what every president has done before him. As a result, were ill-equipped to handle the breakers of standards. I guess the Founding Fathers, beloved as they are to many in the United States, forgot to write in the Constitution what to do when a president incites insurgency.

It is important to remember that going to jail would be a far cry from solving the country’s current problem. A jail term may not even stop him from running for president, and there are plenty of trumps in training waiting behind the scenes who would be more than happy to wear the mantle.

The damage he and his ilk have done to our democracy is here to stay. Better to embrace the obvious. Donald Trump will not go to jail. But at least he can’t tweet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-not-going-to-prison-capitol-riot-consequences_n_61d638cbe4b0c7d8b8ababcd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos