



Kapil Sharma calls up Twitter after ‘drunken tweet’ to Narendra Modi cost him Rs.9 Lakhs Kapil Sharma jokingly called Twitter after his “drunken tweet” to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made him spend Rs 9 Lakhs in the Maldives as he tried to “get away” from trouble. Taking on Instagram, the famous comedian released a short clip of his stand-up special I have not finished yet. The video, initially shared by the streaming giant Netflix, show it Kiss Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor introducing himself, I have worked in the industry for over 25 years now, and have been working in television for 15 years now. In fact, I never took comedy seriously because we Punjabis joke around all the time. It comes naturally. I had no idea it was something you could get paid for, he shared at the start of the video. There is always an inner voice in an artist who says, I haven’t finished yet. I have to do something else. But where? Suddenly, the Netflix platform attracted me. “They said they were interested in hearing my story,” Kapil said, adding: You can tell it’s my story being told my way, ”he added. Spilling beans on her infamous tweet, Sharma said, I left for the Maldives instantly, lived there for 8-9 days. When I got to the Maldives, I asked them for a room without internet. “They asked: did you get married? I replied: no, I just tweeted. My stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my studies. This line cost me that much. I want to sue Twitter, he added.

