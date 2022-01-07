Xi Jinping’s unsaid vows and the Chinese nuclear posture. – Information and news China







On January 4, Xi Jinping visited the site of the Winter Olympics through which, as for the 2008 Olympics, the Party intends to demonstrate its organizational capacities. The atmosphere, weighed down by the epidemic risks and tensions with the West, will however be less festive.

On December 31, Xi Jinping presented his greetings to the Chinese in an atmosphere of closure of the country, marked by the uncertainties and tensions arising from the strategy-fortress of “zero Covid”.

Seriously challenged by the appearance of remote epidemics, but much less virulent than in Europe and the United States, the political choice of the illusory complete eradication of the virus, on December 22, led to the confinement of the 13 million inhabitants of the city of Xian. for only one hundred and fifty-five positive cases detected.

In forecasting the chances of the Year of the Tiger, the 1er February, and three days later, of the launch of the Winter Games, on February 4, the Party had, six weeks before the odds, warned the Pekingese not to come and not to mingle with foreigners.

In the midst of the year’s balance sheet, Chinese successes at the Tokyo Olympics, the space exploits of the Zhurong rover on Mars and the launch of Tianhe, the central module of the Chinese space station, followed by the hopes that the difficulties will be overcome thanks to the The cohesion of the Chinese people, the unspoken, approximations and sometimes contradictions, intended for the internal political hearing were present almost all the floors of the wishes of Xi Jinping. Three examples.

Beijing’s military pressure against the island and the stubborn resistance of Tsai Ing-wen who claims to be grassroots democracies have led some observers to anticipate a major conflict between Beijing and Washington. Wang Yi, the MFA which accuses the United States of supporting the independence movement, has recently acted under the threat of an “unbearable response”, leaving without saying so a nuclear escalation. Beyond verbal bids and demonstrations of force, the risk analysis shows, however, that neither the United States nor China want a direct conflict. The recent declaration of the P5 on the non-use of nuclear weapons confirms that Washington and Pkin fear the rise to extremes.

The first, well-known, precisely at the heart of the tensions maintained by Beijing’s threats in Tawan Strait, consists in explaining that reunification, presented as fatally inevitable, consubstantial with the “rebirth of China” would be “the common aspiration of compatriots on both banks of the Dtroit ”.

It is true that the political DNA of the old KMT created by Sun Yat-sen in 1912 in China, now in serious loss of audience in the island, is still considering a “reunification”.

But, while it has since 1988 evolved towards democracy, until today touching the complicated limits of the citizens’ initiative referendums of a direct democracy, 84.9% of the inhabitants of the island questioned by frequent polls, favor the status quo in the Strait.

On the same line, 85.5% reject the formula “one country two systems” which Xi Jinping makes the clock, while accusing Washington of militating for the independence of the island.

Saying this, the n ° 1 forgets that the current President Tsai Ing-wen, resulting from the movement of rupture carried by the DPP which she embodies, while also privileging the status quo, was killed in January 2020, precisely because the Tawanese had Peking’s repression of “British Common Law” Hong Kong, where the schema “One country two systems” was precisely expressed.

Since June 2020, the strict application of the National Security Law, imposed by Beijing in response to the currently marginal risks of independentist drives, has allowed the systematic dismantling of the “one country two systems” scheme.

When Xi Jinping explains that “The prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao have always been dear to the homeland,” a serious part of the picture is missing. As Tawan said, he suggests that the demand for sovereignty justifies all means and all blows of force.

Since summer 2019, Beijing hot by the revolts systematically applies to destroy all the ingredients of a “two country system”.

The last and very decisive action of the apparatus consisted in modifying the electoral law for the selection of the deputies of the mini-parliament of the SAR, the Legislative Council (Legco), to the point that the election of the democratic opposition became almost impossible.

Among other changes, the Beijing amendments establish a selection committee allowing the elimination of candidates deemed insufficiently “patriotic”.

The sorting out of the candidates now guarantees that the pro-democrats, of whom Beijing fears a layup of rupture with the Continent which would demand independence, always remain in the minority in Legco. Since this year it is done. Beijing’s grip on the “one country two systems” diagram is even caricatural.

During the legislative elections of the “Legco” of last December 19, out of the 90 seats, the division of which had been modified to favor the movement of affairs attached to the Continent, 89 are now occupied by pro-Beijing loyalists. Read: Electoral reform. Hong Kong’s political standardization continues unabated.

A black spot, however, the abstention rate of 69.8%, the highest in the history of the SAR, translated but the apparatus did not take care – an interest of the readers for a ballot which the loyalists could not mathematically lose.





