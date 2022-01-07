Ice cream vendors in Grobogan surprised by Jokowi and receive 1.2 million IDR for additional capital





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, GROBOGAN – President Joko Widodo met Suwarni (47), an ice gempol seller at the public market in Purwodadi town, in Grobogan during a working visit to the regency of Grobogan in central Java on Wednesday (5/1/2022). Suwarni, a mother of four, admitted to being surprised when her cart was suddenly approached by the number one person in Indonesia around 10:15 a.m. WIB yesterday. He didn’t expect his small business to be noticed by number one in Indonesia. Suwarni was even more surprised when Jokowi handed her an envelope containing 1.2 million Rp. The white envelope was handed over directly by Jokowi for the additional business capital of Suwarni. Suwarni couldn’t even shed tears. For almost two years, Suwarni’s economic situation has deteriorated due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Her husband, who works in a repair shop, also affected her income. “I was shocked to cry, Mas. As a small trader the economy is tough because of the crown. Why did he suddenly visit Mr. Jokowi and give him money for additional capital. At first he asked what he was selling and how much income, “Suwarni, a resident of Palembahan, Purwodadi said when he was found. Kompas.com as quoted Central Java Tribune. Suwarni, who has been selling gempol ice cream for almost 25 years, said she was happy to receive financial assistance directly from the head of state. President Joko Widodo in conversation with street vendors who receive BLT in the Gemolong market area in Sragen, Wednesday (05/01/2022). (Central Java Tribune / Mahfira Putri Maulani)

