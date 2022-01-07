Covid Scotland: Humza Yousaf expresses “frustration” with Boris Johnson’s travel changes only in England





HEALTH Secretary Humza Yousaf has expressed frustration with Boris Johnson announcing England-only changes to testing rules for international travel despite four-country talks on the matter.

As talks took place between the four nations yesterday, Mr Johnson announced changes for England only.

This means pre-departure Covid testing for travelers arriving in England will be removed, as will the requirement for travelers to self-isolate upon arrival until they receive a negative PCR test. Instead, the rules will revert to the system in place in October, with people having to take a lateral flow test no later than the end of the second day after arrival. In Wales, Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the rules would reluctantly follow. READ MORE: Omicron: Nicola Sturgeon crafting new framework for moving to ‘less restrictive’ Scotland The SNP health secretary promised an update to the Holyrood committees on Thursday afternoon. But earlier today he said: Although we have entered into a conversation with the UK government, it is a source of frustration that if the UK government unilaterally decides to go in a certain direction, we potentially end up with a double whammy if we don’t align. Yousaf said if Scottish ministers chose to take a different route it would cause further damage to the travel industry north of the border, with no public health benefits, as travelers could instead choose to fly to and from English airports. Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland program, Mr Yousaf said: It would be helpful if these discussions could not just take place on a four-nation basis, but any announcements could take place on a base of four nations. Our aviation industry, which has undoubtedly been significantly affected during the pandemic, is taking another hit and we are not realizing any benefit if we have different public health measures in place, because at the end of the day a a number of people might well travel from UK airports if this is considered easier or cheaper. READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Testing and isolation must adapt to Omicron – and post-vaccine pandemic He said Scottish ministers will update Holyrood on Thursday afternoon by writing to the relevant Scottish Parliament committees. The stricter travel regime was put in place following the identification of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant in South Africa last November. But the Prime Minister said on Wednesday that with the variant now so prevalent in the UK, the measures have only a limited impact on the growth of cases, while continuing to impose significant costs on our travel industry. He told MPs: I can report that in England from 4 a.m. on Friday we will be removing the pre-departure test, which discourages many from traveling for fear of being trapped abroad and committing significant additional expenses. The announcement concerns passengers who are fully vaccinated or under the age of 18.

