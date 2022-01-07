Imran Khan admits next three months crucial for PTI government as oppn to protest inflation





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted on Thursday (January 6th) that the next three months are extremely crucial for his government as inflation in Pakistan has hit a 20-month record across the country. Khan blamed previous governments for unprecedented economic turmoil, soaring prices, and low- and middle-income class struggles. The Pakistani leader retorted that the biggest failure of the current government is the lack of accountability of previous leaders, according to ANI, which quoted from Islamabads ARY News.

Denying all responsibility for inflation, the Pakistani prime minister complained instead that “most of his government’s efforts are not being properly announced.” Criticizing the incompetence of the ruling Khans government, the Pakistani opposition has announced a long march against Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Karachi next month. Protesters will march against high inflation in Pakistan and against Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 27, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told local media on Thursday.

March against Imran-Khan’sgovt, inflation

“The PPP will begin its long march against the government in power from Karachi on February 27,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said at the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore, according to FYR News. He also clarified that the long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to Islamabad against the government led by Imran Khan will be held separately from the PDM’s inflation march. the inflation march of the PDM, ”said the first, according to ARY News.

Zardari blasted the Pakistani prime minister for inflation and the tabling of the controversial 2021 Supplementary Finance Bill, known as the mini-budget. The bill had already been presented to the National Assembly despite protests from the opposition demanding that it meet certain conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan’s Standing Senate Committee on Finance and Revenue has warned that the 2021 Supplementary Finance Bill will result in an inflation tsunami in Pakistan, and objection has been raised against the House’s unconstitutional order to finalize the review of the bill within 2 days, The Nation reported. .

In Pakistan, citizens face rising costs of transportation, gasoline, electricity and indirect taxes, as commodity prices have skyrocketed, leading to escalating hunger , poverty and malnutrition, reports Dawn. No less than two million people fell below the poverty line, poverty in Pakistan fell from 4.4% to 5.4% in 2020, and remained at 39.2% in 2021-2022. Big cities in Pakistan do not have clean drinking water, data presented by the PTI government to the National Assembly revealed.

