PM Modi safety lapse | Punjab, central shaped panels

The Central and Punjabi government on Thursday formed two separate committees to investigate the security breaches that led Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ convoy to be stranded on an overflight over Punjabs Ferozepur on Wednesday.

The constitution of the committees was announced as the BJP and Congress continued to engage verbally on the issue, the latter downplaying the incident.

The prime ministers’ event in Ferozepur was canceled after his convoy was blocked on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes as the road was blocked by protesters near the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Home Office has called this a major loophole in the Prime Minister’s security. He requested a detailed report from the state government and asked it to determine responsibility for the failure and take strict action.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Thursday that it was wrong to blame his government for the Prime Minister’s return without addressing an event and that the real reason for the move was the wrong response to Mr. Modis’ proposal to stand. meet in Ferozepur.

At a rally in Machhiwara, he said, the Punjabis have never shied away from making sacrifices for the nation and no one can question Punjab’s nationalist credentials. The fact that the Prime Minister returned without addressing the rally was that barely 700 people showed up at the rally site. This forced him to retrace his steps and later blame was placed on our government citing a threat to Mr. Modi’s security. The truth is that five days before the Prime Minister’s planned rally, the Special Protection Group [SPG] took over the landing point, the assembly site and every piece of security, but later the cavalcade of prime ministers suddenly took to the land route.

The road was cleared by the SPG, he noted.

Mr. Channi called on the forces hostile to Punjab to stop defaming the state. Anti-Punjab forces should avoid vendetta policies and ask themselves why people, especially farmers, don’t like them, he said.

Exposed to risk

The Home Office said in a tweet that it had formed a committee to investigate serious shortcomings in security arrangements during the prime minister’s visit to Ferozepur on January 5, which led to the exposure of the VVIP at serious security risks.

The three-member committee will be chaired by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, with other members Balbir Singh, Co-Director of the Intelligence Bureau and S. Suresh, Inspector General, Special Protection Group.

The committee is advised to submit the report as soon as possible, the MHA said.

A statement from the government of Punjab said: In order to fully investigate the shortcomings that arose during the prime minister’s visit to Ferozepur yesterday, the government of Punjab has formed a high-level committee. The committee, made up of Judge Mehtab Singh Gill (retired) and Principal Secretary for Home Affairs and Justice AnuragVerma, would submit its report within three days.

Pointing out Mr. Channi for the security breach, the BJP dismissed the state government investigative committee. Calling it just eye drops, State President Ashwani Sharma said the chief minister was behind the whole plot and therefore the committee would not be able to find the truth behind the incident.

The BJP had urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to suspend the state’s interior minister and the director general of police. Mr. Sharma alleged that the necessary protocols were not followed to receive the Prime Minister. Moreover, who leaked the prime minister’s route is something that is a matter of investigation, he observed after a delegation of BJP leaders met with the governor on the matter.

The breach of the Prime Minister’s security was a plot hatched by the Congress party. Punjab is a border state and Ferozepur is a short distance from Pakistan. The director general of police had given permission for the Prime Minister’s convoy to travel on the route. It is the duty of the state to provide a safe route and all protocols have been dropped while putting the Prime Minister in an extremely sensitive and fragile security situation and anything could have happened on this bridge, he said .

Mr Sharma blamed Congress for creating an atmosphere worse than a state of emergency and regretted that a colossal loss to the Punjabis psyche had been inflicted by the Congressional government.

It was a murder of democracy because obstacles were created and all roads leading to Ferozepur were barricaded so that buses carrying state people all over the state were blocked and the police acted to in cahoots with the state government, he said.

Amarinder criticizes Channi

Former Chief Minister and Head of Punjab Lok Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh (ret.) Denounced Mr. Channi and Deputy Chief Minister and Interior Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for behaving like cowards by fleeing their responsibilities.

Addressing a public meeting in Samana, he said, there has been a serious security breach and Chief Minister Channi and Deputy Chief Minister Randhawa, who heads the Interior Ministry, are expected. take responsibility for it. True leaders take responsibility and do not shift the responsibility onto others. It is not leadership, it is cowardice.