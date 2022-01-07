January 6 riots news live: Trump rants over Biden’s speech as report says Harris was at DNC ​​when homemade bomb was discovered





Five moments from the Capitol riot that I’ll never forget

Joe Biden gave a much-anticipated speech marking the anniversary of the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, a scorching speech in which he condemned Donald Trump for watching television during the insurgency as his supporters attacked the Congress.

He also dismissed the idea that the insurgents were patriots, saying you can’t love your country only when you win. You cannot obey the law only when it is convenient for you. You cannot be a patriot when you embrace and allow lies.

Those who stormed this Capitol, and those who incited and incited, and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throat of America, of American democracy. They did not come here out of patriotism or out of principle. They came here angry. Not in the service of America, but rather in the service of one man.

His speech comes as some Democrats are quietly exploring how they could potentially bar Mr. Trump from taking office again, following last year’s deadly riot in which five people were killed.

Mr Trump responded by issuing three statements continuing to voice his grievances and conspiracy theories over the 2020 election, while calling on the MAGA nation to rise up against the Biden administration over the vaccination warrants.

Key PointsView the latest update 1641527952The Capitol Riot as seen by The Independents Richard Hall

ICYMI: As a violent crowd marched on the United States Capitol, The Independents Richard Hall marched with them.

Watch the five moments Hell will never forget on January 6, 2021.

Five moments from the January 6 riot that I'll never forget

January 6, 2021 will go down as one of the darkest days in American history. Following a rally where former President Donald Trump denounced the election result, thousands marched on the U.S. Capitol, attacking police and threatening lawmakers. Amid the chaos, American Independent reporter Richard Hall walked with the crowd. One year after the events of that day, we take a look back at the most dramatic moments that unfolded around him. Subscribe to our free newsletters by clicking here.

Graeme MassieJanuary 7, 2022 03:59

1641527205 I was afraid, says Raskins’ daughter

Tabitha Raskin, daughter of Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, in an interview with CNN, said she was scared as she hid under the desk at Steny Hoyers’ Representative Office with her husband Hank Kronick after the riots broke out.

As soon as we heard them approaching, we immediately looked for a place to hide. It was really the only good hiding place, she said, So the two of us hid under her desk. We were down there for a while. I remember there was a hole in the desk for the cords, and I was scared. I just imagined that people would come in and like to see us through the hole, then I remember trying to cover the hole.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021

(Getty Images)

Namita SinghJanuary 7, 2022 03:46

Republicans missing as Democrats emotionally commemorate the anniversary of the Capitol riots

Democrats touched on the violence of the Capitol Riot, while Republicans were mostly AWOL, reports Eric Garcia.

Graeme MassieJanuary 7, 2022 03:34

Most Americans fear another attack on democracy, poll finds

ICYMI: About 57% of Americans, including half of Republicans and seven in ten Democrats, believe there will be a repeat of the pro-Trump insurgency that happened a year ago today.

According to an Axios-Momentive poll, 63% of those polled also said the attack changed the way Americans viewed democratic government in the United States.

It comes amid a poll showing as many as 81% of Republican voters believed the 2020 election was not won fairly by Mr Biden and the Democrats and a growing rift on several other issues. , as Graeme Massie writes.

Graeme MassieJanuary 07, 2022 03:02

Capitol rioters raised millions on crowdfunding sites

More than 100 suspected Capitol Riot participants are crowdfunding in an attempt to pay their growing legal fees, with around $ 3 million raised by the group so far.

As the Daily Dot reports, they collectively hope to raise a total of $ 13 million, with donations for each of the defendants fluctuating massively, as some have not collected any donations.

Tom Fenton has the story.

Graeme MassieJanuary 7, 2022 02:34

1641521860 January 6 is not behind us: House lawmakers reflect on riot in the presence of the family of Capitol police officers

House Democrats gathered for more than two hours to reflect on the chaos and aftermath of the attack on the halls of Congress, sharing their emotional experience inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 as a crowd threatened to burst into the room.

The parents of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of two strokes the day after the assault, were also in attendance at the Capitol event on Thursday, as two dozen lawmakers recalled the shock aggression and re-enlisted against anti-democratic threats. .

Graeme MassieJanuary 7, 2022 02:17

Widow of Capitol police officer who died by suicide denounces lack of support

The widow of a Capitol Hill police officer who committed suicide after the Jan.6 uprising lambasted Washington bureaucracies for failing to do more to honor her husband.

Officer Howard Howie Liebengood was on duty on January 6, 2021, when a crowd of Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol. According to his grieving wife, Dr Serena McClam Liebengood, Mr Liebengood continued to work around the clock on January 7, 8 and 9 with little sleep in between.

Nathan Place has the story.

Graeme MassieJanuary 7, 2022 02:02

Insufficient riot supporters at candlelight vigil for those arrested on January 6

If you weren’t fortunate enough to attend the candlelight vigil for accused participants of the Capitol Riot outside Washington DC jail and are looking for an accurate description of the event, call back you just what Justice for J6 groups called the rally outside the Capitol last September seemed uncrowded.

The Nationwide Justice for J6 Candlelight Vigil was supposed to honor accused rioters on Capitol Hill locked in jail cells, but supporters of former President Donald Trump have once again found themselves vastly outnumbered by the waiting press and members of the police.

John Bowden has the details.

Graeme MassieJanuary 7, 2022 01:45

1641519280 Liz Cheney says Trump has gone to war against the rule of law ‘

The Wyoming representative targeted the single-term president when she appeared on Fox News on the first anniversary of the Jan.6 uprising.

He continues to suggest that the violence of January 6 was justified, he claims that November 3 was the insurgency and that January 6 was a demonstration, she told the right-wing news channel.

What he does continues to undermine our electoral process. You know he’s gone to war with the rule of law and I think it’s really important for people to understand.

Graeme MassieJanuary 7, 2022 01:34

1641518140 Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz describe the Capitol Riot as a distraction to overthrow the 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the January 6 uprising, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the elections of 2020 and accusing the rioters of hijacking the GOP from achieving that goal.

As much of the media focused on the events taking place in the Capitol building itself, Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the strongest supporters of the 2020 Capitol Hill election conspiracies, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 Election while throwing the president’s own supporters who stormed Congress under the bus.

Graeme MassieJanuary 7, 2022 01:15

