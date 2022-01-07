Next week President Joko Widodo is due to visit NTB, check MotoGP readiness





MATARAM-President Joko Widodo is to visit the NTB. To see how far the preparation goes for the establishment of MotoGP. The information we will have next week is here. But we will wait for certainty again, said NTB secretary H Lalu Gita Aryadi yesterday (6/1). The President will check from his arrival at Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport (BIZAM). Gita said the president is planning to do a simulation as a traveler from abroad. For this reason, the president’s immigration preparation will be directly seen by the president. In addition, if there is sufficient time, the President will visit the Pertamina Mandalika Street International Circuit. Including a number of host families and hotels nearby, to see what the hospitality is like. Everything will be checked, until the beauty, hospitality and atmosphere of the circuit are the same, he said. Gita said infrastructure, accessibility and connectivity are at the center of the government’s concerns with the ITDC, which must be completed before MotoGP takes place. For infrastructure issues, it is confirmed that the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) will take care of it directly. One of them is to ensure the improvement of the Kuta-Keruak section of road, including how to organize the slums around the circuit location to organize drainage. Everything is controlled by the direct minister of the PUPR, he explained. What was missing during the World Superbike event last November, it was thought that Gita could finish before MotoGP. Moreover, he said, there is additional force in the preparation for the implementation of MotoGP. Namely, the appointment of the former Commander TNI Marshal (Ret.) Hadi Tjahjanto as the MotoGP staging area commander. According to Gita, the presence of Marshal (retired) Hadi will facilitate consolidation and coordination between the parties. The presence of Mr. Hadi will provide an update on the acceleration and the solutions. If there are problems and obstacles in the area, the road will be smooth to the center with his presence, Gita said. Hadi plans to have an office directly in the Mandalika Special Economic Zone (SEZ), starting next week. Ensure the acceleration of the preparation for the establishment of MotoGP. (ce / r5)

