SFOC extension decision can wait, PM Imran says – Pakistan





Terms delay sentencing opposition leaders for biggest corruption failure See full five-year term for PTI government

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that he had so far not thought of an extension of the mandate of the army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The current year has just started and November is far away. So why are there concerns about the extension of the mandate of the chief of the army, said the prime minister during a one-on-one meeting with the chief of the office of Dunya TV in Islamabad, Khawar Ghumman.

According to Mr Ghumman, the prime minister said he has an unprecedented relationship with military leaders.

When asked amid rumors of a possible deal between the PML-N and the military to send his government to pack its bags if it feels threatened in any way, the prime minister said stated that he was not personally under any kind of pressure. He added that he had the support of government allies and expressed confidence that his government would complete its five-year term.

Speaking of his party’s quest for accountability, the prime minister said key opposition figures have yet to be tried on corruption charges and are still at large due to weak prosecutions.

He said the National Accountability Bureau would take the cases to court but they were not prosecuted.

He admitted that failure to prosecute opposition leaders despite there being evidence of corruption against them could be called his government’s biggest flaw, but appeared to hope that Pakistani Muslim League leader-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, would not escape punishment in the new case brought against him by the federal government. Investigation agency.

He called the PTI’s defeat in the recent local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a great loss, and when asked how the PTI planned to ensure electoral success in the local elections in Punjab, the prime minister trusted the minister. Chief Punjab Usman Buzdar and hoped his party would have better representation when the polls were held in Punjab.

The PM held three more meetings on Thursday.

In an interaction with the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Prime Minister Khan affirmed his government’s commitment to prioritize the delivery of people-centered projects such as health, education, low-cost housing, social projects and clean water.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Khan called for the speedy completion of the government’s flagship urban development projects including the Ravi Urban Development Authority and the Central Business District, Walton in Lahore and the Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi .

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was informed that the business district is offering to generate income through the auction of seven mixed-use commercial plots in downtown Lahore; the construction of Burj Al-Jinnah, Pakistan’s tallest skyscraper; the construction of two high-end residential towers and a 500-bed hospital in Bab-i-Pakistan; construction of CBD Square and Walton Road Flyover; and construction of an aviation museum at Walton Airport.

In addition, it was said that the development works are in top gear on the development of the Ravi River waterfront, the establishment of the industrial zone; and the development of Saphire Bay and Ravi ChaharBagh Society.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister also met with the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi, and discussed with him projects related to the promotion of tourism and the conduct of local elections in the AJK during the current year.

He congratulated the Ministry of Communication and the National Highway Authority for saving public money through transparency and digitization and achieving a 138% reduction in the cost of building a four-lane highway by compared to the previous PML-N government.

In a Twitter post, the Prime Minister also mentioned a 125% increase in income as well as the removal of encroachments on land worth Rs 5.18 billion.

All that [was achieved] despite global price hikes and inflation, he noted.

Posted in Dawn, January 7, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1668069 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos