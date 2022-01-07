Uyghurs in Turkey sue Chinese for abuse in Xinjiang – Radio Free Asia

A group of relatives of Uyghurs detained or missing in China filed a criminal complaint on Tuesday with a Turkish prosecutor’s office accusing 112 Chinese government officials of committing genocide, crimes against humanity, torture and rape in the far west region of Xinjiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Chen Quanguo, former secretary of the Communist Party of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, are among the Chinese officials named in the complaint for having borne some responsibility in the persecution of 116 detainees.

The filing of the case by 19 plaintiffs was announced at a press conference outside the Çağlayan courthouse in Istanbul and hosted by the Camp Detainees Forum, which includes relatives of Uyghur detainees based in Turkey.

Representatives of various political parties in Turkey, human rights lawyers, officials of Turkish civil society organizations, journalists and representatives of Uyghur organizations, such as the Uyghur Meshrep Foundation, the Union of cities, the East Turkestan Federation and the East Turkestan Human Rights Watch Association, attended the event.

Gülden Sönmez, human rights defender and lawyer for the plaintiffs in the case, told RFA that the trial was based on the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows national courts to prosecute individuals for serious crimes against international law.

“The complaint includes crimes such as genocide, torture, rape and sexual violence, as well as intentional homicide and threats against free will and crimes against humanity,” Sönmez said.

She said she expects the Turkish justice system to issue arrest warrants against the 112 Chinese officials and try them for their alleged crimes.

“Among the plaintiffs are our Turkish compatriots,” she said. “Turkish justice has a duty to initiate legal proceedings involving at least Turkish citizens detained in China.

“This is not a politically motivated affair,” she said. “We hope that the 112 Chinese officials involved in the detention of Turkish citizens and East Turkestan victims of Chinese citizenship will receive arrest warrants and that they will be extradited to Turkish justice as part of the extradition mechanism.”

China has reportedly detained up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang. The government said the facilities are vocational training centers and denied widespread and documented allegations that it mistreated and tortured incarcerated Muslims.

Turkey has been one of the most hospitable countries for Uyghurs, with whom Turks share ethnic, religious and linguistic ties. The Turkish government has offered around 50,000 Uyghurs a safe place to live outside the Xinjiang region in northwest China. They constitute the largest Uyghur diaspora outside of Central Asia.

But Turkey and China also have close economic and political ties. Because of this, Javlan Shirmemet, a leader of the Camp Detainees Forum, said members of the group feared the Turkish Justice Ministry would respond to their complaint. If the justice ministry accepts the complaint, it could lead to a political crisis between the two countries, he said.

The Turkish and Chinese governments ratified in December 2020 a treaty for the extradition of individuals to the People’s Republic of China. The deal is purportedly an anti-terrorism measure, but critics see it as a way for China to target Uyghur exiles.

The complaint comes as other countries target Chinese officials found responsible for alleged atrocities against some of Xinjiang’s 12 million Muslim-majority Uyghurs. These actions include public condemnations, economic sanctions, import bans on goods resulting from Uyghur forced labor and diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

In early December, the Uyghur Court, an independent People’s Court in London, determined that China had committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

The court also found that Xi Jinping, Chen Quanguo, and other senior Chinese Communist Party officials were primarily responsible for the abuses. Although the tribunal is not binding and does not have state support, Uyghur groups have responded to findings of genocide and crimes against humanity by preparing or initiating prosecutions in Argentina and the United Kingdom. .

Translated by Uyghur service. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.