Donald Trump was “taking off” from the violence of January 6





Donald Trump’s niece said her uncle was probably “on the mend” during the January 6 insurgency. Mary Trump said she thought her uncle was having fun watching people be “murderers” on her behalf. She added that she believed Trump did not intervene on January 6 because he “probably wanted it to get worse.” Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, author Mary Trump, said this week that she believed her uncle did not step in to stop the violence on January 6 because he was “getting by.”

Mary Trump was responding to new information revealed by Representative Liz Cheney during the Jan.6 panel’s investigation into the Capitol Riot. Cheney told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that the former president continued to watch the January 6 riot unfold on television from a dining room next to the Oval Office, instead of intervening. to stop the violence.

Mary Trump responded to the news during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show” this week.

“We know that her daughter Ivanka has come in at least twice to ask her to stop this violence. Obviously he didn’t. Did all of this surprise you? Obeidallah asked Trump.

“No, and what’s a little weird is that I thought we already knew that. Like, I had a picture in my head because it makes perfect sense, of course, that’s what he was doing. He was getting away with it, “Trump said. Obeidallah. “And there was no way he was going to stop anything because he enjoyed it too much, and he probably wanted it to get worse.”

Trump added that she believed the only reason Ivanka and others in Trump’s orbit were telling her to stop violence on Capitol Hill was because she “was out of control.”

“They really thought they could control this monster they created and were probably hoping for a bloodless hit. If they could just get Pence to do, you know, in their opinion, the right thing, or delay long enough. or get it thrown in the Supreme Court or whatever, ”Trump said.

She added that Trump probably had “no interest” in telling them to pull out even after the mob turned violent. Crowds breached the Capitol at 2:11 p.m. on Jan.6, and Trump waited a full hour before taking to Twitter and urging his supporters to “stay peaceful” and “respect” the authorities.

“They realized they needed Donald to tell them to step back, which he had no interest in doing because he probably thought, one, that it was fun to see all these people being murderous in his name. But two that it would be the best way for him to stay in power, “added Trump.

Trump has been an outspoken critic of his uncle. Last September she called him a “fascist” and, on another occasion, a “loser”.

Representatives for former President Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In recent weeks, the January 6 select committee has revealed panicked texts sent during the Capitol Riot by Donald Trump Jr. to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. In these texts, Trump Jr. begged Meadows to ask his father to give a speech to stop the insurgency.

According to the Jan.6 committee, Fox News hosts and other lawmakers also texted Meadows, imploring him to get Trump to end the violence on Capitol Hill.

The former president continues to double down on his claims that the January 6 riot was a “totally unarmed demonstration against rigged elections.”

Earlier this week, Trump canceled a press conference originally scheduled for the first anniversary of the January 6 insurgency. He blamed the brutal cancellation of the event on “the utter bias and dishonesty of the unselected committee of the Jan. 6 Democrats, two failed Republicans and bogus news media.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/mary-trump-donald-trump-getting-off-on-january-6-violence-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos