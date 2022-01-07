Shocking facts in ECP report exposed Imran Khan’s wrongdoing: Maryam





PML-N President Maryam Nawaz Sharif speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Screenshot via Geo News Live Maryam said the PTI made a “false statement Fund on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. of PTI was delayed for seven years under various pretexts.

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday blasted the PTI-led government for receiving foreign funding, as the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) revealed in its report and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be held accountable to the masses for his misdeeds.

Speaking at a press conference after a PML-N meeting in Lahore, Maryam said the PTI had resorted to a “false statement” of funds on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Several other senior PML-N leaders, including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Pervez Rasheed and Maryam Aurangzeb, were also present at the press conference.

Providing details related to the numbers revealed in the ECP report, she said the PTI has 26 bank accounts, of which 18 were active, while only four were reported.

“The foreign funding case has been delayed for seven years under various pretexts,” she said. “You have received funds from the United States, the Middle East, Australia, Canada and England. Businesses have been set up abroad and all of this has been done at the request of Imran Khan. “

“Imran Khan solicited the money from abroad on the accounts of four of his employees but used all the money himself,” said Maryam, adding that the PTI had submitted false certificates to the ECP.

“Imran Khan will have to be accountable to the Pakistani people for where he spent the illegal foreign funds,” she said.

She went on to say that in order to prevent the publication of the ECP report, the government exerted strong pressure on the commission.

Maryam further alleged that not only did the PTI government resort to the false declaration of foreign funding, but it also sponsored and rewarded sugar, electricity, flour and other mafias which led to the inflation in the country.

The PML-N vice president said the PTI used the religious card to cover up their misdeeds.

In light of the allegations against the prime minister, Maryam said it was high time he resigned his post.

“The PML-N, as well as the common opposition, demand that Imran Khan resign for lying, receiving illegal funding and concealing funding,” she said, adding that an investigation should be opened into all unreported accounts that the PTI government owns in a transparent manner.

“Just as a JIT (Joint Investigation Team) was formed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a similar JIT must also be formed to investigate the PTI,” she said. “All accounts held by PTI must be publicly disclosed.”

She said that since all the allegations of financial wrongdoing have been proven against the PTI, the Pakistani people are held to account.

Welcoming the ECP for releasing the report, Maryam said it was now up to the commission to ensure justice is done and Imran Khan punished for his corruption.

“The way innocent people were imprisoned [in false cases] the ECP should ensure that Imran Khan and his main leaders are also punished, ”she said.

Towards the end of her press conference, Maryam said she trusts the country’s justice system and said she hopes justice will be done.

“The party will decide on the return of Nawaz”

Responding to a question regarding the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Maryam said the party would decide, adding that he had only left the country for medical reasons and that there was no had “no deal” signed.

“Nawaz Sharif did not leave the country following no agreement. He went to London only to seek treatment because his life was in danger,” she said, adding that the state de Nawaz had deteriorated as a result of the ill-treatment he suffered during his stay. The custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“I apologize for tapping my phone”

Regarding the leaked recording of a phone call Maryam had with Pervez Rasheed, she asked for an apology for tapping her phone without her knowledge.

“As a Pakistani citizen, it was a violation of my rights to listen to my personal phone call. Therefore, I will not comment on this matter unless I receive an apology.”

PTI withheld funds worth millions of rupees from ECP: report

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) on Tuesday released a report from an ECP review panel and revealed that the ruling PTI had hidden funds worth millions of rupees from the commission.

The report stated that the PTI had provided “false information” regarding the party’s funding to the ECP.

He said SBP’s bank statement revealed that the party had received funding of Rs 1.64 billion.

According to the report, the party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs 310 million to the ECP.

The control committee was formed in 2019 to audit foreign funding received by the PTI. The case began in 2014 when the party’s founding member Akbar S Babar filed it.

Babar alleged that the PTI received funds from illegal sources and that the party was also involved in money laundering, according to Dawn.

Today, in a Twitter post, Babar thanked Allah, saying he was “righteous”.

The report exposed the contradictions between the details provided by the PTI to the ECP and the actual numbers.

According to data provided to the committee by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), PTI has 26 bank accounts.

From 2008 to 2013, the PTI disclosed funds worth Rs 1.33 billion to the ECP, while an SBP report indicates the actual amount is Rs 1.64 billion, according to the report.

PTI did not disclose details of three banks in the documentation provided to the ECP, he added.

He said about 1,414 companies in Pakistan, 47 foreign companies and 119 potential companies have provided funds to PTI.

The PTI received US $ 2.3448 million in funding, but the review committee was unable to access the party’s US bank accounts, according to the report.

Among those who contributed to these funds were 4,755 Pakistanis, 41 non-Pakistanis and 230 foreign companies.

In addition to the United States, PTI has secured funding from Dubai, United Kingdom, Europe, Denmark, Japan, Canada, Australia and several other countries.

A private bank provided details to SBP regarding $ 2.2 million in funds received by the Dubai PTI, however, the review committee was unable to obtain further details.

He was also unable to obtain information relating to funds received from the UK and Europe.

Due to a lack of information, the committee’s report states that it cannot comment on the source of funding for any of the countries.

The company that audited PTI’s accounts has based its reports on the same information for five years, the report notes, adding that PTI has changed the company in the past year but the content of the report has remained the same. .

The report states that the committee has come to the conclusion that there is a discrepancy in the audit reports and bank statements of PTI.

The committee sent PTI a questionnaire on funding received from the United States and other countries, but received no clear answer, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/391921-shocking-facts-in-ecps-report-have-exposed-imran-khans-wrongdoing-maryam The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos