punjab: MHA and Punjab to separately investigate security breach of PM Modi’s visit | India News

NEW / CHANDIGARH: The Union Home Office on Thursday formed a three-member committee headed by the secretary (security) of the cabinet secretariat to investigate “serious loopholes” that have left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stranded on an overflight of Ferozepur in the Punjab for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday and “exposed him to serious security risks”.

The Punjabic congressional government has launched a separate investigation led by a former acting High Court chief justice into the alleged breach of security protocol, which led PM Modi to skip his planned BJP rally there .

The Supreme Court also took note of the seriousness of the alleged violation and agreed to hear a PIL Friday calling for a fair investigation into the incident to determine the responsibility of the state government, the senior bureaucracy and the police.

The committee headed by the head of the cabinet secretariat Sudhir Kumar Saxena includes the co-director of the Intelligence Bureau Balbir Singh and Inspector General S Suresh of the SPG. The panel has been asked to submit the report at the earliest, the MHA said.

The Punjab has asked the investigative panel headed by Judge Mehtab Singh Gill (retired) to submit its report within three days. Principal Secretary Anurag Verma of the Department of Home Affairs and Justice is one of them.

Central government officials claimed that what was seen during the overflight was “a surprising scene of connivance between the Punjab police and the so-called protesters”, as only the state police were aware of the incident. precise itinerary of the Prime Minister. “Police behavior like this has never been observed. This is the biggest security flaw for an Indian prime minister in recent years,” a senior official said.

The MHA said on Wednesday that the prime minister’s travel schedule and plans had been communicated to the government of Punjab well in advance. “As per the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have a contingency plan ready. In addition, given the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure everything. movement by road, which was clearly not deployed, “he said.

Retired Judge Gill, who is currently the Chief State Vigilance Commissioner, said YOU it was “a very serious matter” that the prime minister’s convoy got stuck. “What has been done is not acceptable, and we will fix the responsibility (for it) as soon as possible.”

Shortly after opening the investigation in accordance with the MHA directive, CM Charanjit Singh Channi maintained that there was no laxity on the part of the state government and accused Prime Minister Modi of attempting to defame the Punjab with its “principal zinda wapas ja raha hoon (I’m going back alive)” remark.

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu called the episode “a plot to distract from the Punjab’s problems in the name of national security.” He claimed that the attendance at the BJP rally in Ferozepur was only around 500 people, which is why the prime minister turned around. “They are now trying to divide us, but we Punjabis and Sikhs in particular are the sons of the gurus and will stand united,” Sidhu said at a rally in Barnala.

The Prime Minister was stranded on an airlift near the village of Piareana on the Moga-Ferozepur road due to a blockade by farmers participating in the #ModiGoBack campaign launched by farm groups demanding a legal guarantee on the MSP, between others. He was visiting Punjab after a two-year hiatus since his last trip to inaugurate projects with a cumulative value of Rs 42,750 crore.

The mandate of the state investigative panel is to investigate the reasons why the police administration failed to ensure the proper movement of Prime Minister Modi’s convoy despite clear prior instructions from headquarters in the police.

ADGP (Law and Order) Naresh Kumar Arora wrote on January 4 to all Police Commissioners, SSP, IG and DIG of all ranks to make the appropriate security and route arrangements in their respective districts to the Prime Minister’s rally on January 5. “You are further requested to monitor the movements of farmers and they should not be allowed to move around Ferozepur district to disrupt the gathering. Any dharna can lead to roadblocks, therefore, please prepare in advance. the necessary traffic diversion plan, “the communication read.

In a previous communication to all the commissioners and SSP on January 2, the AIG (public order) had informed them that a crowd of one lakh was mobilized for the Modi rally.