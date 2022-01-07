Politics
DNA Exclusive: Evidence Hinting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Security Breach Was A ‘Plot’ | India News
New Delhi: The central government became aware of the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the Punjab and formed a three-member group to investigate the matter. In the coming days, the Center will be able to take strict measures in this regard.
Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary presented several pieces of evidence on Thursday (January 6th) suggesting that there was a “conspiracy” behind the major security breach in Prime Minister Modis’ convoy.
Meetings before the PM’s visit
On January 1, meetings were held at various locations in Punjabs Ferozepur, where a strategy was developed to surround the MP cavalcade. Then, on the morning of January 5, the day of the MP’s visit, crowds gathered on different routes in Ferozepur. Previously, the road by which the Prime Minister arrived was free and there were no demonstrators. However, Zee News learned that as soon as Prime Minister Modi’s convoy left for Ferozepur by road, an angry mob of 50 to 100 people arrived near the bridge.
If an incident like this becomes a tradition, it can endanger India’s constitutional structure. Shortly after the Prime Minister’s security breach, Khalistan supporters started celebrating and said those carrying the tricolor should leave Punjab.
Statement by the leader of the Khalistani
In one of the videos, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of a Khalistani organization called Sikhs For Justice, can be heard that this incident is part of a new start to break up the Punjab of India and create Khalistan. He claimed that the people of Punjab had given their referendum on this matter.
Punjab police knew in advance of prime minister’s program
Meanwhile, it is said that the government of Punjab and the police in Punjab have not been informed that Prime Minister Modi can get to Ferozepur by road – this information is totally false.
The PM is protected by the SPG. But before SPG, there is another security circle, which is called ASL, that is to say Advance Security Liaison. This team had discussed with the Punjabi government and police on January 1 and 2 the route to be taken if Modi were to get to Ferozpur by road. The ASL team had also walked the entire course during this period.
Advanced intelligence on dead ends
There was also reports that there could be a stalemate during the Prime Minister’s visit to the Punjab. Therefore, ASL in its report suggested heavy security forces on this road. A rehearsal on this route in which this team went from Bathinda to Ferozpur by road took place on January 4th. Thus, the Prime Minister goes to Ferozpur by road was part of the alternative plan already prepared.
The Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) also mentioned the PM’s road route in his letters. He had written three letters to senior Punjabi police officers regarding Modis’s visit.
In the letter dated January 2, he wrote that due to the Prime Minister’s rally and the VVIP movement on January 5, there may be heavy traffic on the road.
“Farmers’ organizations are planning a sit-in that day, so that the roads can be blocked,” he said, adding that the police should prepare in advance the route of the traffic diversion.
The ADGP also informed in its letter that rain is expected on the day of the rally and that there may be VVIP travel by road, adding that the police should make all arrangements in advance.
The ADGP sent another letter on January 3-4 warning the Punjab police department and officers. But Punjab’s chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Prime Minister Modi’s plan to go to Ferozepur by road was made suddenly. The question is, if this was a sudden plan, then why has ADGP written a letter about it since January 2?
Security of the PM – responsibility of the state police
Moreover, SPG is not the only team responsible for the security of the PM. Under the 1988 SPG Act, the first and second security circles around the Prime Minister are the responsibility of the SPG. But the overall responsibility for security rests with the police. It is the responsibility of the police not to allow the PM’s convoy to stop and clear any roadblocks in time or to provide the PM with an alternative route.
The government of Punjab says there has been no breach in the Prime Minister’s security. But the truth is that the entire security system of the Punjab Police failed in this incident.
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/dna-exclusive-proofs-that-hint-pm-narendra-modis-security-lapse-was-a-planned-conspiracy-2426026.html
