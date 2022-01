Rising COVID-19 cases complicate last-minute planning for Beijing Olympics

Organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics have less than a month to finalize their preparations and ensure that the surge in coronavirus cases does not sink the event.

Anyone who has visited the Winter Olympics test events in Zhangjiakou City in recent weeks could have seen firsthand how organizers plan to keep athletes and staff safe. To enter the area surrounding the sites, people had to show proof of a negative PCR test at checkpoints controlled by the police. People must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to approach Olympic venues. Inside the venues, members of the media were ordered to follow designated routes and only film from areas isolated from competitors. Olympic officials rely on this kind of “bubble” system to separate the thousands of people involved in the Games from the Chinese people. “We have improved this bubble arrangement through a series of test events,” said Gao Wei, head of the Beijing 2022 organizing committee. “We are confident that it will work throughout the next Games.” Cases increasing in parts of China But the authorities have still not announced the number of spectators they would allow in theaters. China has taken an aggressive approach to the coronavirus since the initial outbreak in Wuhan, with travel restrictions and contact tracing among other measures implemented. The National Ski Jumping Center in Zhangjiakou. The Games begin on February 4. In the city of Xi’an, a population of around 13 million is currently in lockdown. Most people are not even allowed to leave their homes. This zero tolerance strategy against coronaviruses could be put to the test if spectators are allowed to do so. For Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Games are also an opportunity to fuel the boom in winter sports. “Greater public involvement in winter sports also contributes to the Olympic Movement,” Xi said in his New Year’s speech. Chinese President Xi Jinping inspected the Winter Games venues in the capital on January 4. Another goal is, of course, to boost national pride, although that goal took a hit when a series of governments announced that they would not send senior officials to the Games. The US, UK and Canada are among the countries that have made the call, citing concerns about human rights issues. Japan announced late last month that it would not send government delegates. Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to deliver a successful Olympic Games in his New Year’s speech. Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the key leaders considering attending. Xi exchanged New Year’s messages with Putin and they called for even stronger ties. Whatever diplomatic maneuvering around the event and despite the risks posed by the pandemic, Xi appears determined to project an air of confidence and calm as time goes on. “The world is turning its eyes to China,” the president said in his New Year’s speech. “And China is ready.”

