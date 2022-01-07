Social Media App To Launch In February, App Store Listing Says | Donald trump





Donald Trumps plans to launch his social media app Truth Social on February 21, according to a listing from Apple Inc.’s App Store.

Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) ‘s alternative to Twitter, is available for preorder before it goes live on the U.S. Presidents’ Day.

Similar to Twitter, the app has features to follow other people and hot topics, according to the demo photos.

The app launch is said to come 13 months after Facebook and Twitter from Meta Platforms Incs banned the former US president for encouraging his supporters to participate in the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol based on unsubstantiated allegations of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On the first anniversary of the attack, Joe Biden said Thursday that false claims by his predecessors could undermine the rule of law and overturn future elections.

TMTG and Apple did not respond to requests for comment, but a source familiar with the matter confirmed that February 21 is the app’s expected launch date.

The launch is expected to be the first of three stages in the development of TMTGs. The second would be a subscription-based video-on-demand service called TMTG + with entertainment, news and podcasts, according to the company’s website. A presentation to investors in November indicated that TMTG also wants to launch a podcast network.

TMTG is currently valued at $ 4.3 billion based on the share price of Digital World Acquisition Corp. TMTG agreed in October to merge with the blank check company for a valuation of $ 875 million.

Trump supporters and retail investors have taken over shares in Digital Worlds, betting that Trump’s popularity with his Republican political base will translate into runaway business success.

The blank check acquisition transaction faces a regulatory risk. U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren last month asked Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler to investigate the planned merger for potential breaches of securities laws regarding disclosure. The SEC declined to comment on whether it plans action.

TMTG raised an additional $ 1 billion last month from private investors.

