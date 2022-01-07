Local SP sipped tea with protesters, says SC focus on security failure; Speculation of Bengal-like action against cops

Read more

where he was to go to Ferozepur for a rally. However, the bad weather forced a change of plans and PM Modi decided to cover the distance of 100 km by road – a two hour journey.

Just 10 km before the venue, his cavalcade was greeted by protesting farmers, making the convoy with the Prime Minister wait on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn around with the Prime Minister who reportedly told airport officials to thank their chief minister “that he had arrived at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Center set up a three-member panel on Thursday to investigate the security breach that blocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the Punjab, an announcement made hours after a minister said that some important and difficult decisions ”were taken by the Union Ministry of the Interior. .

Modi informed President Ram Nath Kovind of the security breach even as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed that the plays linked to Wednesday’s incident were aimed at imposing presidential rule in the Punjab.

Earlier today, the government of Punjab announced its own two-member group to investigate the breaches. He was asked to submit his report in three days. From Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, political leaders have fought over the issue.

BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the Prime Minister. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag “LongLivePMModi”. Punjab leader BJP met Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh, demanding the dismissal of the state’s interior minister and his police chief.

The committee announced by the Union’s Home Office will investigate “serious breaches” in security arrangements that have exposed VVIP to serious risk.

Read all Recent news, recent news and Coronavirus news here.