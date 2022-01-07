Pak PM Imran to visit China for investments in bilateral talks





By Sajjad HussainIslamabad, Jan. 6 (PTI) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to visit China early next month to further strengthen bilateral ties in all weathers and seek more investment in various projects under the ambitious CPEC, according to a senior official. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khalid Mansoor said this Wednesday at the launch of the annual report on Chinese enterprises. The APCEA Annual Sustainability Report 2021 was unveiled by the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and All-Pakistan Chinese Business Association (APCEA) during a ceremony at the Chinese Embassy here. Mansoor, who is also the chief authority of the CPEC, said the prime minister, ahead of his visit to China, wanted to remove all bottlenecks for investors. The authority was working to remove any bottlenecks that might arise in the execution of CPEC projects, as the prime minister ordered the removal of 37 regulations for a window operation for foreign investors, a statement said. official. Khan would take briefings on the progress of CPEC projects every fortnight, according to Mansoor. Hailed as the flagship project of the multi-billion Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s favorite program was to strengthen China’s influence in the world with Chinese-funded infrastructure projects. The CPEC authority said Khan saw the difference created by the work of Chinese companies in Pakistan and Thar’s coal power dream has come true thanks to the CPEC. Speakers at the event welcomed the prime minister’s upcoming visit to China in early February, as it would strengthen bilateral ties, the statement said. Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong highlighted Chinese investments under the CPEC. China had invested more than $ 25 billion in Pakistan on CPEC projects generating 75,000 jobs, producing 5,500 kW of electricity and building more than 500 km of roads and highways, the envoy said. diplomatic relations. The two sides have supported each other in their fight against the global pandemic and advanced the high-quality development of the CPEC, the Chinese envoy said. Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the Senate of Pakistan, in his speech on the occasion, called CPEC a game changer, adding that the project will create trade ties and economic opportunities across the region. China’s opponents over CPEC Pointing to the recently passed US Senate Strategic Competition Law through which the US allocated $ 300 million for an anti-China influence fund , he advised companies to prepare for any disinformation campaign. Sayed criticized the boycott of the Beijing Olympics by some Western countries as biased and based on double standards. Xie Guoxiang, Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs of the Chinese Embassy, ​​said that trade and economic cooperation between the two countries has strengthened since the start of the CPEC. to fight against the pandemic and has contributed to the development of local education. ACCEA represents 200 Chinese companies working in Pakistan. The event brought together more than 100 participants, including CEOs of Chinese companies. China and Pakistan see themselves as “all-weather” allies, and Beijing is Pakistan’s main source of defense equipment. China has also agreed to provide financial assistance to those strapped for cash. Pakistan to help him improve his deteriorating financial situation. PTI SH CPS AKJ CPS

