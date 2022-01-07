Nation moves forward with ambitious climate goals





The monitors are checked at a photovoltaic production center in Hefei, Anhui province. [Photo by Ruan Xuefeng/For China Daily]

Long list of mitigation efforts announced over the past year On November 9, a nuclear power project was launched in Haiyang, Shandong Province, making it the first city in China to provide carbon-free winter heating capable of avoiding 180,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. of carbon per year. A little over two weeks later, the first alkaline water electrolyser jointly developed by China Huaneng Group and Cockerill Jingli Hydrogen rolled off the production line in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. The electrolyser has the highest production capacity of monoblock hydrogen of its kind in the world. On November 30, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, or Sinopec, the world’s largest refiner by volume, began work in Kuqa, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on the world’s largest green hydrogen plant, which will be powered entirely by solar energy. The project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 485,000 tonnes per year after commissioning next year. These are just three of a long list of climate change mitigation measures that have hit the headlines over the past year. Addressing the Climate Ambition summit in December, President Xi Jinping said, “China always delivers on its commitments” and “will take solid action” to implement its climate goals. The past year was marked by many actions in this direction on the part of the government and businesses. The global climate crisis has escalated as extreme weather events have wreaked havoc around the world. In July, for example, devastating floods left hundreds dead and missing in China and many countries in Europe. Around the same time, a large area of ​​the western United States and Canada experienced a heat wave on a scale thought to only occur once every 1,000 years. As delegates from nearly 200 countries gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in November, many called the gathering a “last chance for humanity.” It was also an opportunity to assess how nations had followed up on their climate commitments with policies and concrete actions. The summit came more than a year after China announced its ambitious goals to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, and the nation drafted supporting policies and set deadlines for these goals. Such action was highlighted by the country’s special climate envoy Xie Zhenhua on November 6 when he met the media in Glasgow. On October 24, the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, the National Cabinet, unveiled a main directive for the work needed to achieve these goals, setting specific goals and actions for decades to come. . China aims to gradually increase its share of non-fossil energy consumption to around 20 percent by 2025, around 25 percent by 2030, and over 80 percent by 2060. and a development path of high quality which gives primacy to ecological civilization. “ Ecological civilization is a concept promoted by President Xi for a balanced and sustainable development characterized by the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

