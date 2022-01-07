Erdogan courting evasive youth vote in Turkey before 2023

Ankara (AFP) Yusuf Ziya Guler is one of nearly seven million Turks who grew up with Recep Tayyip Erdogan as their sole leader and who can vote for the first time in the general elections scheduled for mid-2023.

Like his peers, Guler erased memories of Turkey’s economic recovery during Erdogan’s first decade in power – and a clear sense of turmoil during his second.

“I am pessimistic about the future,” said the 20-year-old medical student, adding that he was skeptical of all political parties.

“We are an unpredictable country. Forget what will happen after I graduate, I don’t even know what will happen in five months,” he told AFP.

Analysts believe Generation Z voters – as politically diverse as Turkey itself – hold one of the keys to Erdogan’s difficult path to presidential re-election and his ambition to maintain his original party Islamic rule in power for a third consecutive decade.

But unlike the youth of 2002, when Erdogan’s rise represented a break with systemic corruption and economic stagnation, today’s teens seem more inclined to blame his government for their woes.

These include runaway inflation, a battered currency and an economy in which over 40% of the workforce earns minimum wage.

“Today’s dire economic situation will only widen the gap between what (the ruling party) can provide and what young people want,” said Ayca Alemdaroglu, associate director of the University’s program. of Stanford on Turkey.

Try TikTok

Erdogan, 67, and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) seem keenly aware of the importance of appealing to young people, organizing rallies and trying to find ways to reach adolescents online.

The push has attracted increased attention as speculation swirls that Erdogan may call an early election in a bid to catch his competitors off guard.

“The key to the next elections is our youth, not this or that party,” Erdogan said at the opening of a six-day youth festival in the capital Ankara in November 2021.

“Right after the speeches of the president and the other party leaders (…) you can see that young people are a serious concern,” Alemdaroglu said.

The ruling party’s efforts to woo this large demographic got off to a shaky start.

A brief fury erupted in September 2021 over a TikTok account called XYZ Sosyal, which opposition media claimed was an attempt by the AKP to endear itself to Gen Z voters with jokes and jokes. pro-government clips.

XYZ Sosyal has since disappeared, but the official AKP youth wing now has a small verified account with a video about Erdogan’s achievements in power.

Alemdaroglu said the AKP has also compiled reports aimed at teaching “party officials how to effectively use digital technology and talk to young people.”

‘Good work’

Despite historically low public approval numbers, the AKP retains some appeal among younger voters. Thousands of people stayed throughout the November festival after Erdogan’s inaugural address.

Abdulsamet Semiz, president of the AKP’s youth wing for the northern district of Carsamba, dismissed suggestions that his party was losing contact with the teenagers.

“They say young people are moving away from the AKP but there is no such thing. These are lies. The AKP cares about young people the most,” said Semiz, 28.

Some of the festival attendees praised Erdogan for helping lower the age to become a member of parliament from 25 to 18, saying it shows his dedication to young people.

“A great job is being done,” Emrullah Aydin, a 19-year-old university student, said at the meeting, where the mood was good.

Yet winning the trust of young voters has proven elusive – and not just for the AKP.

In a survey of 3,000 young people in Turkey’s 81 provinces, polling agency Turkiye Raporu found that 58% would not join any movement or political party as a way of trying to build a better society in which to live.

“Little confidence”

“They don’t believe this current landscape can be of any use to them,” said Turkiye Raporu manager Can Selcuki.

“They have very little trust in political parties or in political establishments in general.”

Another pollster, Murat Gezici, said the generation born between 1980 and 1999 included many undecided voters – especially women – which perhaps makes them more crucial to the next election than the demographics of young people.

“This group of 18.4 million represents 32.6% of the electorate,” Gezici told the daily Sozcu.

However, young voters could still settle a party’s fortunes in a close election.

And the AKP is doing worse than the national average with young people, Selcuki said, although “the difference (between the parties) is not a game-changer” at this point.

Selcuki also cautioned against viewing young people as a monolithic electoral bloc, stressing: “Young people are as diverse as the Turkish population as a whole”.

