Prime Minister Imran admits failure of accountability





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday admitted the failure of the outgoing government on the accountability front, saying that despite all the evidence, “these people [corrupt] escape ”.

“There is strong evidence against [PML-N President] Shehbaz Sharif. Can anyone deny that Shehbaz did not commit corruption? Prime Minister Imran said in an interview with a private news channel.

Shehbaz faces a money laundering case in the Lahore High Court, while his older brother, PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, who had been declared a “declared offender” in the reference to Al-Azizia and Avenfield by the ‘IHC, is in London the pretext to undergo treatment for his health which has deteriorated for more than two years.

Prime Minister Imran appeared optimistic about the completion of his government’s term, saying: “We will complete the five years with our allies.”

The prime minister called the next three months “important for his government”.

Earlier in the week, the Pakistan Election Commission report showed PML-N and PPP withheld their bank accounts from it so that sources of funding could not be known. The report also found that the ruling PTI had done the same, but Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the commission had “counted a count twice.”

“I welcome the ECP’s review of PTI funding for Pakistanis Abroad Donations. The more our financial system is explored, the clearer the facts will become and the nation will understand how the PTI is the only political party whose financial system consists of an integrated political fundraising system, ”the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Imran further said in the interview that his government had an “ideal relationship” with the military leadership, adding that he had not, however, thought of a further extension of the mandate of the army chief of staff. , because November was still quite a long way off.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court suspended a government order, finding that there was no law to extend the mandate of the army chief. But the Supreme Court granted General Qamar Javed Bajwa a six-month extension after being assured by the government that parliament would pass legislation in this regard.

The government and the opposition have teamed up to amend the 1952 Army Act to appoint and reappoint an army chief and expand his services.

The Ministry of Defense issued a notification regarding the extension of the mandate of the chief of the army. “General Qamar Javed Bajwa will remain the leader of the Pakistani army until November 28, 2022.”

He indicated that the new mandate of the chief of the army will be for an additional three-year term, from November 29, 2019 to November 29, 2022.

The Prime Minister said: “Inflation must be controlled.

