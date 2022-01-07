PM Modi Punjab DGP’s security breach demanded the cavalcade to return Bathinda crowd was aggressive





Image Source: PTI Punjab: Prime Minister Modi’s cavalcade awaits overflight after protesters blocked the highway. Strong points Prime Minister Modi’s security witnessed major breach in Punjab on his way to Ferozpur

The Prime Minister’s cavalcade was stranded for 15 to 20 minutes on a flyby when protesters blocked the road

Sources say Punjab DGP informed SPG to return because the crowd was aggressive A day after Prime Minister Modi’s security breach in the Punjab, sources said on Thursday that the state’s DGP asked the prime minister’s cavalcade to return, saying the crowd was aggressive and frantic. Therefore, the SPG (Special Protection Group) which is part of the cavalcade, continuously followed the instructions of the DGP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade on Wednesday witnessed a major security breach as he traveled to Ferozpur to address a poll and lay the groundwork for various development projects worth Rs 42 000 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway. The Prime Minister had to board a helicopter from Bathinda airport. However, due to bad weather and last minute changes, he was traveling by road to Ferozpur. On the way to Ferozpur, its security faced a major breach when a group of protesters blocked the highway, forcing Prime Minister Modi’s cavalcade to wait 15 to 20 minutes. The Prime Minister eventually had to return to Bathinda airport and postpone his event in Ferozpur. Since yesterday’s security breach, the Punjab government has been on its back for failing to provide security to the Prime Minister. Arriving in Bathinda, Prime Minister Modi told airport officials: “Apne CM ko thank you kehna, ki main airport in Bathinda tak zinda laut paaya. (Thanks to your CM that I returned to Bathinda airport living). The BJP also denounced the government of Punjab, calling it a plot to target the prime minister and alleging he was in collusion with the protesters. Later that day, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, spoke to a reporter and said that it was wrong to say that there was a threat to the life of Prime Minister Modi. He added: “I respect the Prime Minister and I’m sorry he had to come back.” look |The moment Prime Minister Modi’s cavalcade was blocked from flying over the Punjab Prime Minister Modi informed President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday of the security breach that blocked his visit to the Punjab and the government indicated that important and difficult decisions will be taken after the Union Interior Ministry has collected information. Channi claimed that what happened in Ferozepur was not a security threat but a gimmick to impose the president’s rule on the state. The Supreme Court also took note of the case and the government of Punjab announced the creation of a two-member committee to investigate the episode, as the BJP and Congress continued to fight over it. BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the Prime Minister. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag “LongLivePMModi”. From Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, political leaders have weighed in on the controversy, largely following their party line. Punjab leader BJP met Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh, demanding the dismissal of the state’s interior minister and his police chief. (With PTI entries) READ ALSO |What is the SPG “Blue Book” rule everyone is talking about after a PM security breach READ ALSO |Security breach of PM Modi: Sonia Gandhi meets with Punjab CM Channi and says “action should be taken”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/elections/news/pm-modi-security-breach-punjab-dgp-asked-cavalcade-to-return-back-bathinda-crowd-was-aggressive-2022-01-06-753168 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos