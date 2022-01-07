



Boris Johnson has agreed to discuss proposals for a new festival in private messages with a Tory donor who has helped fund the redecoration of his Downing Street apartment, it emerged. Lord Brownlow of Shurlock Row, who originally provided funds for the refurbishment of the 112,000-person apartment, has spoken to the Prime Minister about his plans to host a new Great Exhibition festival. Mr Johnson agreed to consider the proposal, telling the Conservative Au Pair [I] am on the big show plan, newly posted posts were revealed on Thursday night. Three months later, Lord Brownlow met with Oliver Dowden, then Culture Secretary, and representatives from the Royal Albert Hall to discuss the plan. The peer is an administrator of the Royal Albert Hall, which was built following the first major exhibition in 1851, during the reign of Queen Victoria. While plans for a new major exhibition did not materialize, an event called Unboxed is due to take place later this year. On Thursday evening, Labor accused the Prime Minister of sleazy and marked the exchange’s wallpaper for access. The discussion of the festival appeared in WhatsApp messages posted Thursday by Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser, who revisited his initial investigation into the apartment renovation after learning that the key exchange had failed him. not disclosed last year. They show Mr Johnson message Lord Brownlow on November 29, 2020 describing his apartment number 11 as a tip and asking the au pair to sanction funds so fashion designer Lulu Lytle can continue. It has already been reported that Ms Lytle was asked to furnish the apartment with expensive gold wallpaper. He ended the text by referring to the proposed festival, saying: Ps suis on the large exhibition plan. Will come back. Lord Brownlow replied: Sure, have Lulu call me and fix it ASAP! Thanks for thinking about GE2. Best wishes David. Lord Brownlow was then referred by number 10 to the Department of Digital Culture, Media and Sports, and met Mr Dowden on January 18 last year to discuss the proposals. Seizing the exchange, Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, said: It appears Lord Brownlow had access to the Prime Minister and the Culture Secretary because he was paying for the refurbishment of his luxury apartment. It’s pretty incredible that Boris Johnson didn’t know who was paying for the renovations to his luxury apartment. If what we have is wallpaper for access, it’s outright corruption. Boris Johnson has some serious questions to answer. However, sources from Number 10 insisted on Thursday evening that Lord Brownlow had acted according to the standards expected of him and that the proposal was made in conjunction with the Royal Albert Hall. They also confirmed that the peer was not involved in Unboxed.

