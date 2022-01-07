US President Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy on the anniversary of the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6





US President Joe Biden accused his predecessor Donald Trump of being a continuing threat to American democracy in a speech on the anniversary of the deadly attack on supporters of US Capitolby Trump.

Key points: Joe Biden accused Donald Trump of weaving a “web of lies” The anniversary of the deadly Capitol riot is marked by today’s events.

Speaking in the white-domed building that was the scene of the January 6, 2021 riot, Mr Biden warned that Mr Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread electoral fraud could undermine the rule of law and undermine future elections.

“We have to be absolutely clear on what is true and what is a lie,” he said.

“Here’s the truth: A former President of the United States of America created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election. He did it because he values ​​power over principle.”

Joe Biden launched a direct attack on Donald Trump without mentioning the name of his predecessor. (Reuters: Kevin Lamarque)

“He cannot accept that he lost,” Biden added.

Launching such a direct attack on Mr. Trump although Mr. Biden never mentioned his predecessor’s name during the speech was a departure for Mr. Biden, who spent most of his freshman year in office to focus on pursuing one’s own agenda rather than looking back.

But Democrats, a handful of Republicans and many independent observers have warned that the damage done by Mr. Trump’s efforts to undermine confidence in the election he lost to Mr. Biden persists.

“The former president and his supporters decided the only way they could win was to suppress your vote and overthrow our election,” Biden said.

“His battered ego means more to him than our democracy or our Constitution.”

According to a Reuters / Ipsos poll, around 55% of Republican voters believe Mr. Trump claims to have won the 2020 election, which has been rejected by dozens of courts, state election services and members of the country’s own administration. Mr. Trump.

Accusing Mr. Trump of seeking to perpetuate a “big lie,” Mr. Biden said there was a “battle for the soul of America” ​​and a struggle at home and abroad between the forces of democracy and autocracy.

Mr. Trump released three statements within hours of his successor’s remarks, accusing Mr. Biden of trying to divide the country and repeating his false election statements.

In one, he said that Mr. Biden “used my name today to try to divide America further.”

A year ago, four people died in the hours-long chaos, which occurred after Mr. Trump urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill and “fight like hell.”

A policeman died the day after a fight with rioters and four committed suicide later. About 140 police officers were injured.

One of the officers at the scene, Capitol Police Sergeant Harry Dunn, said the attack had an emotional impact.

“You can’t walk away from January 6, even if you try to do it. It’s everywhere, especially if it’s your workplace,” Mr Dunn said.

“You have to be accountable, no matter who it comes to. “

A series of one-day events commemorating the attack will also feature House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose office was ransacked during the riots. (Reuters: Evelyn Hockstein)

Mr Biden’s remarks began a series of one-day events that will also feature House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other legislative leaders, primarily from Mr Biden’s Democratic Party.

Mr. Biden’s speech was broadcast live on all major US television networks.

Many Republicans in the Senate were planning to be out of state to attend the funeral of former Republican Senator Johnny Isakson.

The “big lie” takes root

Some observers worry that Mr Trump’s false claims will make it less likely that future transfers of power in America will be peaceful, especially those involving margins closer to the 2020 election, which Mr Biden won by 7 million. voice across the country.

“The fact that the big lie has taken root as it did, and has intensified and worsened over the past 12 months, is even more dangerous than January 6 itself,” said Edward Foley, professor of law at Ohio State University.

Mr. Trump remains very popular among Republican voters.

He has shaped the field of Republican candidates who run in the Nov. 8 election that will determine which party controls Congress, and has hinted that he could run for president again in 2024.

Mr. Trump’s main fundraising committee had $ 90 million in the bank at the end of June, while another account had $ 7.7 million, according to public documents.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump canceled plans to mark the anniversary with a press conference. He plans to speak instead on Jan.15 at a rally in Arizona.

Polls show that about 55% of Republican voters believe Mr. Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. (Reuters: Jim Bourg)

Most Republican officials and officials have remained loyal to Mr. Trump.

Some sought to downplay the attack by comparing the rioters to tourists and wondering if the assault was carried out by federal agents.

Mr Biden said it was hypocritical of them to question the outcome of the presidential race, while also accepting Republican victories in the congressional and state-level races held on the same day.

Republicans who called for accountability, including Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, were dismissed by their colleagues.

The two are the only Republicans to participate in a congressional inquiry into the riot that has interviewed more than 300 witnesses to date, including key Trump aides.

US prosecutors have filed criminal charges against at least 725 people linked to the riot.

Democrats are using the anniversary to push for broad voting rights legislation they believe is necessary to thwart Republicans’ efforts to tighten state-level voting laws.

So far, Democrats have not been able to muster enough support to secure a passage through the Senate.

Republicans say Democrats are exploiting the anniversary for partisan purposes.

“It is especially breathtaking to hear some Senate Democrats invoke the mob’s attempt to disrupt our country’s standards, rules and institutions as a justification for rejecting our standards, rules and institutions themselves,” the leader said. Senate Republican Mitch McConnell in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-07/us-president-joe-biden-calls-donald-trump-threat-to-democracy/100743132

