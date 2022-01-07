Politics
Hun Sen from Cambodia to Myanmar to meet with military leaders
BANGKOK Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is visiting Myanmar, seeking to revive a diplomatic initiative aimed at restoring peace after a military takeover nearly a year ago. Critics argue that his mission will only legitimize the military’s seizure of power.
Live video on Hun Sen’s official Facebook page showed that Hun Sen, the first head of state to visit Myanmar since the military took power in February, was greeted by senior Myanmar officials. after arriving in the capital of Naypyitaw on Friday morning. Myanmar state media also reported his arrival.
In his role as current President of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Hun Sen will meet with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who toppled the democratically elected government of Myanmar, toppling the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the country into violent conflict and economic disaster.
Hun Sen is himself an authoritarian leader who has held power for 36 years and keeps a tight leash on political activity in Cambodia.
Cambodia holds the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and Hun Sen plans to meet with Myanmar’s leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, to promote a five-point peace plan for the Myanmar approved by ASEAN last year.
Hun Sen said in Phnom Penh on Wednesday that he did not set any preconditions before his visit.
What I would like to bring to the talks are nothing more than the five points, points of consensus on which all ASEAN member states have agreed, “he said on Wednesday. evening.
Last April, ASEAN leaders agreed with Min Aung Hlaing on a five-point roadmap to a peaceful settlement, which included an end to the violence and the start of a political dialogue among all. stakeholders. The Myanmar leader was barred from attending ASEAN meetings in October after the then ASEAN special envoy was prevented from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political detainees.
The Burmese military said Hun Sen would also not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi, who was sentenced in December for incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison, a sentence Min Aung Hlaing took. then halved.
The military takeover prevented the Suu Kyis National League for Democracy party from entering a second term. He won a landslide victory in the November 2020 national elections and independent election observers found no major irregularities.
Min Aung Hlaing’s decision reversed 10 years of progress towards democracy as the military loosened its grip on power after decades of repressive military rule.
Myanmar’s military has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. His seizure of power sparked non-violent nationwide protests, which security forces suppressed with deadly force. The army recently engaged in the violent repression of all dissent, disappearances, torture and extrajudicial executions. It also launched airstrikes and ground offensives against armed rebel ethnic groups.
Security forces killed around 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed count by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. As the crackdown has grown more severe, armed resistance has grown inside the country.
Hun Sen was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, the current ASEAN Special Envoy, and other senior Cambodian leaders.
Hun Sen, who has retained power by exiling or imprisoning the Cambodian opposition, may be hoping his visit will revive his own tarnished international image.
The Government of National Unity, an underground Myanmar opposition group and a parallel administration, also urged Hun Sen to stay away.
Meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, shaking hands stained with blood. This will not be acceptable, said Dr Sasa, spokesperson for the group that uses one name.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the Myanmar leader will continue to be excluded from ASEAN meetings unless progress is made.
If there was no significant progress in implementing the five-point consensus, Myanmar should only be represented at a non-political level at ASEAN meetings, Widodo tweeted after speaking. with Hun Sen.
Associated Press reporters Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kiko Rosario in Manila, Philippines, and Jerry Harmer and Patrick Quinn in Bangkok contributed to this report.
