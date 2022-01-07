Politics
Beyond Binaries | Pm Modi security breach: why Congress lost the plot
The breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab sets a dangerous precedent for the sanctity of institutions in the country.
The Prime Minister was unable to take the air route due to bad weather and decided to take the road to the National War Memorial on the Hussainiwala border with Pakistan. Half an hour from the place, which would have been about two hours from the airport, the cavalcade was interrupted during a flight because protesting farmers had blocked the road.
The convoy returned to the airport in 15 to 20 minutes, and the Union government accused the state of not making arrangements to clear the road.
The Prime Minister’s security drill is planned well in advance, with the SPG, state police and IB making elaborate plans, and any route is only taken with permission from the state police. State.
Congress went into combative mode, with Randeep Singh Surjewala claiming it was a drama staged to avoid the Ferozepur rally due to low turnout. He also said the prime minister made the decision to hit the road at the last moment and the Punjab police were making arrangements for the same. If the farmers suddenly blocked the road, should the police have killed them, he asked?
The war of words, however, is moving away from a big mistake. Can an access road on a route taken by the MP security cavalcade be blocked despite the presence of the police?
There are serious dangers in this. While the farmers arrived at the last moment, almost dramatically, it is clear that the Punjab police were also unsure whether they were armed under their woolens or whether there were weapons or explosives in their vehicles. Or, indeed, even if they were farmers. No excavation, of course, would have been possible.
As for the protests which the state government said were not unexpected, it is unclear how the protests on the PM road make sense as agricultural laws have already been repealed and protesters at the borders from Delhi dispersed. And why should the police be so gentle in compulsive protests in violation of official procedures that have been put in place to secure Indian prime ministers.
Channi claimed that there was no threat to Modi and that the Center had been asked to postpone the rally due to bad weather and agricultural protests. The CM said the road had been cleared the night before but the farmers returned.
However, this breach was not serious simply because people in vehicles could block the road and outsmart the police. What if some of those who blocked the road could advance towards the PM’s car, which had been fenced off by SPG vehicles, with photographs showing armed SPG personnel standing guard with rifles? Another failure of the Punjab police to restrain the protesters could have led to reprisals from the SPG staff and the situation.
India has seen in the past how uncontrolled unrest and contempt for the state led to disproportionate actions in the Punjab during the Indira Gandhi years, the assassination of Ms. Gandhi, then years of activism and heavy police action. in the state. A trigger anyway can lead to a deterioration of the situation.
With polarized views on the issue ranging from breach of security to political drama, it is clear that any institutional inviolability is now a thing of the past. While many intellectuals accuse the government of damaging institutions, it is clear that even the cavalcade of prime ministers is no longer guaranteed to run unhindered in opposition-ruled states.
It is not just the government and the opposition. Some heads in key official positions would most likely have fallen if this had happened with the prime minister in a state ruled by the BJP.
Finally, while protests are a constitutional right of the people, an atmosphere of protests for themselves that has been created appears to have started to cause potential damage. The protests were over agricultural laws, which are now officially repealed. The protest sites were emptied after that. What then explains the breach of the security of the PM and the inability of the Punjab police to disperse the demonstrators?
The author, Vikas Pathak is a columnist and media educator. Opinions expressed are personal
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
First publication: IS
