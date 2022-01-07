Joe Biden blames Donald Trump for January 6 anniversary riots





Joe Biden blamed the Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Donald Trump as he pledged to defend the country with a “dagger in the throat of democracy” in landmark speech the first anniversary of the deadly attack.

In an emotional speech, Biden, who only referred to Trump as “a former president,” said his predecessor “values ​​power over principle because he sees his own best interests as more important than interest of his country and the interest of America ”.

“His battered ego means more to him than our democracy or our constitution,” Biden added.

The president’s meteoric denunciation came as Democrats seek to pass ambitious federal voting rights legislation amid Republicans’ efforts to tighten voting laws in states across the country.

As Trump and his allies continue to repeat false claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” against him, Democrats have argued that without sweeping federal changes, the United States could be vulnerable to electoral crises during elections. midterm elections this year or the next presidential election in 2024.

Dismissing Trump’s claims that the election was “stolen,” Biden called on Americans to think seriously about the country’s democratic future.

“Are we going to be a nation that accepts political violence as the norm? Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people? ” He asked.

Trump released a statement accusing Biden of “working hard to try to hijack the incompetent work he does,” adding, “That’s what you get when you have a rigged election.”

The speech came a year to the day after attacks that left at least five people dead and hundreds injured, when crowds of Trump supporters stormed the compound in an attempt to prevent the certification of the victory of the Biden Electoral College.

Earlier today, Trump told his supporters at a rally at the National Mall: “We are fighting like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you will have no more countries.”

Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting insurgency, but acquitted following a Senate trial in which only seven Republican senators voted to convict him for his role in the attack.

Federal prosecutors in the District of Columbia have separately filed criminal charges against more than 725 people from nearly all 50 states in connection with the attacks. US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday vowed to hold the Jan. 6 perpetrators to account “at all levels,” and said more charges could be laid.

Trump has not faced criminal charges related to the events of January 6, but he is embroiled in a separate legal battle with a congressional committee investigating his involvement in the riots.

The former president has filed a lawsuit to block publication of documents relating to the final days of his presidency, and his close ally Steve Bannon has been charged with contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee.

“I didn’t look for that fight brought to this Capitol a year ago today, but I won’t back down either,” Biden said. “I will stand in this breach. I will defend this nation and will not allow anyone to put a dagger in the throat of democracy. “

No Republican leader attended the events at the United States Capitol on Thursday. MP Liz Cheney, accompanied by her father, former US Vice President Dick Cheney, were the only two Republicans present at a minute’s silence in honor of the fallen police officers on Capitol Hill.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, was due to travel to Georgia to attend the funeral of former Republican lawmaker Johnny Isakson.

The House was still on vacation after the Christmas and New Years recess, and most GOP lawmakers did not have to return to Washington early to participate in the events.

Trump was banned from all major social media platforms in the wake of the attack on Capitol Hill and has kept a low profile since snubbing Biden’s nomination last January. But the former president continued to make statements and support Republican congressional candidates through his PAC Save America and publicly toyed with another White House candidacy in 2024.

The former president had originally scheduled a press conference Thursday at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago in an attempt to counter planned commemorations at the United States Capitol. But he scrapped those plans on Tuesday, accusing “bogus news media” and saying he “would discuss many. . . important topics ”at a rally later this month in Arizona.

The anniversary cast a new scrutiny on the response of U.S. businesses to the attacks, with activists drawing attention to companies that have taken back donations from Republican lawmakers who voted the same day against certifying Biden’s election victory.

On Thursday, the Business Roundtable, the main corporate lobby group in Washington, reiterated its condemnation of the perpetrators and supporters of the “lie of an illegitimate 2020 presidential election.”

