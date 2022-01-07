Cambodian PM visits Myanmar, sparks protests





Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is visiting Myanmar for talks with its military leaders, sparking protests across the conflict-torn country by coup opponents who fear his trip will no longer confer legitimacy on the junta. His visit will be the first by a head of government to Myanmar since the military overthrew the elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 last year, sparking months of protests and a bloody crackdown. Cambodia currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has led diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and which in April adopted a “consensus” five-point peace plan. Some ASEAN countries have expressed frustration over the junta’s failure to implement the peace agreement, which has fueled divisions within the 10-member bloc. In Myanmar, opponents of the military regime said Hun Sen was supporting the junta by making the trip. In Depayin, about 300 km north of the capital Naypyidaw, protesters burned a poster of the Cambodian prime minister and chanted “Hun Sen do not come to Myanmar. We do not want dictator Hun Sen,” photographs showed. social networks. Protests were also reported in Mandalay and in the areas of Tanintharyi and Monywa. In a speech on Wednesday, Hun Sen called for restraint by all parties in Myanmar and respect for the peace plan. “Brethren of Burma, do you want your country to fall into a real civil war or do you want it resolved? ” He asked. “The first point of consensus is patience, the cessation of violence. This is the goal we want.” After a phone call this week with Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Twitter that if there was no significant progress in the peace plan, only non-political representatives of Myanmar should be allowed in meetings of ASEAN. Min Ko Naing, a leading activist in Myanmar, said in a social media post that Hun Sen would face massive protests against his visit, which would hurt ASEAN. The General Strike Coordination Body, which brings together more than 260 organizations opposed to the coup in Myanmar, also denounced Hun Sen’s visit, accusing him of supporting Myanmar’s military leadership. Hun Sen is one of the world’s oldest leaders and has long been condemned by Western countries and human rights groups for the crackdown on opponents, civil rights groups and the media in the world. Cambodia. Emerlynne Gil, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director of research, said Hun Sen should cancel her trip and “urge ASEAN to take strong action to address the dire human rights situation in the country.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/politics/cambodia-pm-visits-myanmar-sparks-protest-c-5217068 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos