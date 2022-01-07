Anniversary of the Capitol riots: Joe Biden launches a devastating attack on Donald Trump





US President Joe Biden launched a devastating attack on Donald Trump on the first anniversary of his predecessor’s supporters’ insurgency, pledging to fight for “America’s soul.”

Delivering a televised speech from the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, the scene of a murderous onslaught by a pro-Trump mob as she tried to prevent Biden’s victory from being certified, the president was scathing in his criticism.

“For the first time in our history, a president not only lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob raped the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”

“Democracy has been attacked,” he continued, adding that “we, the people, won”.

Statuary Hall was one of many places where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.

Biden contrasted the “God’s truth” about what happened – “they were trying to overturn the Constitution” – and the conspiracy theories that have arisen about the insurgency.

He also challenged the refusal of many Republicans today to accept the outcome of the 2020 election, in which Biden won seven million more votes than Trump.

The defeated president’s allegations of widespread fraud were refuted by his own Justice Department, and dozens of legal challenges from the losing side were dismissed by the court.

“We have to be absolutely clear on what is true and what is a lie. Here is the truth,” he said. “The former President of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”

Watch Full: Biden Blames Trump on Capitol Riot Anniversary “We’re in a Battle for America’s Soul”

Although Republicans in Congress almost universally condemned the attack in the days that followed, most remained loyal to Donald Trump. Almost everyone is boycotting Thursday’s commemorative events.

Democrats accuse them of knowing full well that Trump’s claims that an election has been “stolen” from him are false, but of bowing down to his noisy base.

“The threat continues,” said Liz Cheney, chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few Republican lawmakers to attend the Capitol Ceremonies. Trump, she said, “continues to make the same claims he knows caused violence on Jan.6.”

She accused many party members of “kissing the former president (…) to look away or downplay the danger,” in an interview with NBC. “This is how democracies die. We just cannot let this happen.”

As there is growing talk of a Trump comeback in 2024, Republican officials have been accused of attempting to change state laws governing future elections, to ensure their candidate is certified winner regardless of the actual outcome of the ballot.

“We are in a battle for the soul of America,” Joe Biden said in his speech.

“I haven’t sought this fight, brought to this Capitol in a year from today. But neither will I back down. I will stand in this breach, I will defend this nation. I will not allow anyone. to place a dagger in the throat of this democracy.

