Boris Johnson asked to explain Lord Brownlow’s posts on the refurbishment of Apartment No 11
BORIS Johnson has been charged with outright bribery after his ethics counselor posted damning text messages he exchanged with the Tory donor who funded the lavish renovation of a Downing Street apartment.
The explosive messages show that although he told his ethics czar Lord Christopher Geidt that he had no idea how the overhaul was being funded, Johnson had personally asked for more money for the project months earlier.
In a report on the 112,000 refurbishment of the 11 Downing Street apartment, Giedt said he had only been insured at any time during the eight months until the end of February 2021, as media reported appeared, the Prime Minister had not been informed of either. the fact or method of payment of the cost of repairing the apartment.
However, messages Johnson sent to David Brownlow, a Tory peer and former party vice-chairman, reveal that the PM knew exactly where the money was coming from in November 2020.
READ MORE: Michelle Mone to be questioned by Met Police over ‘racist text’ allegations
In the posts, Johnson asks Brownlow to approve additional funding for the apartment renovation, as it was still a tip. He ends by saying that he is on the big plan of the exhibition.
The conservative peer responded that approval is a snap as he knows where the money is and the Trust is yet to be set up, and thanked the PM for thinking about GE2.
This large 2.0 exhibit was apparently a favorite Brownlows project, and he met with then Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to discuss the idea in January 2021.
Number 10 denied any connection between Brownlow’s funding of Johnson’s apartment redesign and the meeting with the Culture Secretary.
The government insisted that the grand exhibition plan had not been implemented, with an Unboxed UK festival being chosen instead. However, a spokesperson was unable to explain the difference between the two.
Can you swipe us some more for the expensive wallpaper?
By the way, I’m right behind your animal project.
If it’s not corruption, maybe light and inferior, but corruption nonetheless, then what is it? https://t.co/aurVYiDmb0
Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 6, 2022
Summarizing the posts, former GB News chairman Andrew Neil said: By the way, I’m right behind your pet project.
If it’s not corruption, maybe light and inferior, but corruption nonetheless, then what is it?
The messages were withheld from Geidt while he investigated whether Johnson had broken any rules, but Brownlow turned them over to the Election Commission for a different investigation.
Johnson offered a “humble and heartfelt apology” for not handing them over to his ethics chief.
In a furious letter, Geidt (below) said that not allowing him to see the messages showed “insufficient respect” and posed a “threat to public confidence” in his work.
The peer said his report on Johnson’s conduct would have been different had he been aware of the messages. However, he stopped before saying he would have concluded Johnson had broken all the rules.
The prime minister claimed he did not deliver the messages because he did not see them after changing phones.
When asked if he thought people would believe this excuse, Johnson replied: I have always followed ministerial directives and yes.
During the Geidts investigation, Johnson’s office claimed that the Prime Minister’s old phone was not accessible. He had been forced to change it after the announcement that his number had been available free on the Internet for 15 years.
But Geidt revealed the phone was accessed for other purposes in June 2021 – after his report was released. No. 10 declined to explain why, citing security reasons.
The Conservative government further argued that Johnson knew Brownlow was managing the funds, but not where they came from.
In December, the Election Commission ruled that the Conservative Party had broken the law in trying to fund the renovation. The verdict came with a fine of 17,800.
Commenting on the revelations, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, said: It appears Lord Brownlow had access to the Prime Minister and the Culture Secretary because he was paying for the refurbishment of his luxury apartment.
It’s pretty incredible that Boris Johnson didn’t know who was paying. If so, it is outright corruption.
No one should be able to buy access or trade wallpaper for festivals. Boris Johnson has some serious questions to answer.
Green MP Caroline Lucas added: Convenient than a man [Geidt] nominated by Boris Johnson exonerates Boris Johnson of lying by accepting the ridiculous excuse that the PM could not remember asking to borrow a huge sum from a Tory peer for a flat re-decoration.
Plaid MP Cymru Hywel Williams said it was a “ridiculous excuse”. He added: “Lord Geidt may not have called the Prime Minister a liar, but the people of Wales see him for what he is.”
