Cambodian Prime Minister welcomed on red carpet in Myanmar as visit sparks protests





Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met with an honor guard and a red carpet in Myanmar on Friday, even as protests by opponents of the coup erupted in other parts of the country over fears his trip would confer more legitimacy for the junta. His two-day visit for talks with Myanmar’s military leaders was the first by a head of government in Myanmar since the military overthrew the elected administration of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1 last year. , sparking months of protests and a bloody crackdown. Cambodia currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has led diplomatic efforts to resolve the Myanmar crisis and which in April adopted a “consensus” five-point peace plan. Some other ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, have expressed frustration at the junta’s failure to implement the plan. In Myanmar, opponents of the military regime said Hun Sen was supporting the junta by making the trip. In Depayin, about 300 km (186 miles) north of the capital, Naypyidaw, protesters burned a poster of the Cambodian prime minister and chanted “Hun Sen is not coming to Myanmar. We don’t want dictator Hun Sen”, photographs on social media showed. Protests were also reported in Mandalay Second City and in Tanintharyi and Monywa regions. In a speech on Wednesday, Hun Sen called for restraint by all parties in Myanmar and respect for the peace plan. “Brethren of Burma, do you want your country to fall into a real civil war or do you want it resolved? ” he said. After a phone call this week with Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in Twitter messages that if there was no meaningful progress on the peace plan, only non-political representatives of Myanmar should be allowed. at ASEAN meetings. In October, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing banned attending an ASEAN summit for his inability to end hostilities, allow humanitarian access and engage in dialogue, as agreed with ASEAN. But in a further sign of divisions in the 10-member bloc, Hun Sen said last month that junta officials should be allowed to attend ASEAN meetings. Min Ko Naing, a leading activist in Myanmar, said in a social media post that Hun Sen would face massive protests against his visit, which would hurt ASEAN. Hun Sen is one of the world’s oldest leaders and has long been condemned by Western countries and human rights groups for the crackdown on opponents, civil rights groups and the media. in Cambodia. Amnesty International’s deputy regional director of research, Emerlynne Gil, said the trip risked sending mixed messages to Mynamar’s military chief and Hun Sen should instead lead ASEAN to take strong action to address the “Dramatic human rights situation” in the country. Hun Sen to meet with military leader Min Aung Hlaing, but US-funded Radio Free Asia quoted a junta spokesman as saying he would not meet with Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the coup. and is on trial, facing nearly a dozen cases that carry a combined maximum sentence of over 100 years in prison. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

