Sikhs For Justice chief threatens Modi to separate Punjab from India





Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the Sikhs For Justice terrorist group, released another inflammatory video in which he threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the Khalistanis were ready to secede from the Punjab from India. Pannu often uploads inflammatory videos to his YouTube channel to incite Sikhs in the Punjab to oppose India.

In this video, he is heard declaring that the Free Khalistan referendum movement began on January 5 and the people of Punjab have started their path to freedom.

Drawing the attention of Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government to his incriminating speech, Pannu said the Free Khalistan referendum campaign began on January 5 when “Tirange Wale (Indians)” fled from the Punjab to Delhi, while that “Khande and Kesri Wale (Sikhs)” forced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flees Punjab.

In addition to issuing veiled threats against the Indian government, the leader of the banned terrorist organization has said that the Punjab has taken the first steps towards independence. The people of Punjab have made their decision today. Modi and his government should be careful, he said, adding that when “Indira arrived with weapons, they returned the favor” (referring to the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi).

He added: “You have all come to spread fear in Punjab, but the people of Punjab have forced you to return home quietly. “

He added that Khalistan’s referendum movement is based on votes rather than bombs and that he would use this voting power to free the Punjab from India’s clutches. Pannu added that the Punjab has decided that the Punjab referendum will be held when the Assembly elections are held in the Punjab in 2022 and any political party that stands against Kesari, whether it is the Congress Channi, Sidhu, the BJP or the ‘Jhadu Wale (AAP)’, they would be printed with the Khanda.

“Those who support Tiranga must leave Punjab and settle in Delhi,” Pannu added.

ISI-backed Khalistan ideologue Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organization has always been devoted to provocating Sikh individuals living in India, especially those who agree with the khalistani movement. The head of the SFJ, which coordinates referendum votes in the UK and other countries, has repeatedly stated in his previous speeches that the SFJ will hold a referendum in the Punjab in the 2022 parliamentary elections.

In another video posted on January 11, Pannu called on young Sikhs to hoist the Khalistani flag on the India Gate and remove the Indian flag from the India Gate as well as all over Delhi. Pannu awarded a prize of 2.5 lakh USD to anyone who hoists the Khalistani flag at the Gateway of India. He further threatened the Indian government, saying that if peaceful protests were not allowed, Sikhs would not hesitate to join the armed insurgency.

In fact, two days before the Golden Temple lynching on December 18, Pannu, who was convicted last year in September for making assassination threats against the former Chief Minister of the Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan asking for his intervention in the referendum. and fall of Delhi. Pannu had written to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to support SFJ to liberate Punjab and form Khalistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/01/sikhs-for-justice-gurpatwant-singh-pannu-threatens-modi-khalistan-security-breach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

