Sheikh al-Qadri: Turkey uses Islam to occupy neighboring countries – ANHA | HAWARNEWS

The allegations of the head of the Turkish occupation state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, directed against Muslims in particular regarding his “protection of the Islamic community”, and the recent targeting of his army and mercenaries loyal to him in a mosque district of Zarkan, show the fallacy of the Turkish president’s allegations.

Erdogan seeks, playing on the religious chord, seeks to restore the declining Ottoman Empire and achieve its political gains in the Middle East, using religion as a political tool to cover up its practices and justify its crime. “

Distortion of Islamic truth

In this regard, the head of the Sufi Qadri Order in Syria, Sheikh Muhammad al-Qadri, explained to our agency that what Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is doing against the people in the name of Islam is totally against the principles Divines and the Holy Quran. , and that its policies are viewed as hostility and a distortion of Islamic truth.

According to Qadri the words of God: “(This is the darkest of those who prevent the mosques of Allah from mentioning his name and sought to spoil those they had to enter it only frightened them into this world and their to shame in the Hereafter a great retribution) which is not darker than those who denied Allah in the mosques, to establish prayer, or they sought to destroy it by demolishing it or by preventing the believers to do so, and all who have this characteristic will have severe punishment in the Hereafter.

Since the start of the Turkish occupation launching attacks against northern and eastern Syria, it has targeted holy sites for the peoples of the region, the latest of which was the bombing of the Zarkan district mosque in Hasaka Township on December 30, 2021.

“Launches attacks against Muslims”

Sheikh Muhammad al-Qadri referred to the Turkish occupation army’s attacks on places of worship in his attacks on the region, saying: Erdogan clearly contradicts his speeches and actions on the ground to realize his personal interests at the expense of of the blood of the people, and thus it distorts the principles of true Islam.

On the third day of the attack by the Turkish occupation army on Serkaniy / Ras al-Ain, in northern and eastern Syria, on October 9, 2019, the “Bukhari” mosque, located in the center of the town, was bombed.

In a special statement to our agency, Tel Tamer District Council Co-Chairman Jiwan Mullah Ayoub explained that the Turkish occupation targeted two places of worship in Tawila and Dardara villages in Tel Tamer district. in Hasaka township. .

On May 30, 2020, sources in the occupied township of Afrin reported that Turkish occupation “Samarkand” mercenaries had turned a mosque in Mobata district into a place of detention to torture women, in addition to targeting Salah al- Din al- Ayyubi Mosque in Janders district of occupied Afrin township with heavy artillery.

Al-Qadri stressed that Erdogan and his policies are nothing more than a continuation of “the filth of the Ottoman Caliphate and its predecessors, who pursued unjust violations against the peoples under the name of Islam.” True Islam does not accept these practices and policies at all. “

“Northeastern Syria represents the true and sacred principles of Islam”

Al-Qadri said that in northern and eastern Syria, they represent the true and sacred principles of Islam, where each component practices their religion and belief freely and democratically, and preserves the holy places of all monotheistic faiths and religions, and added, “It is the right of all people in the Middle East and the world to freely practice their religion and beliefs.”

The crimes of the Turkish occupation were not limited to Muslims alone. Its mercenaries committed the most heinous violations and crimes against the Yazidis and Alawis in the occupied city of Afrin, where they imposed Islam on the Yazidis and imposed Sunni doctrine on the Alawis, forcing them to attend mosques and to deliver the two testimonies.

Sources from the occupied city of Afrin told our agency that the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation destroyed the headquarters of the Union of Yazidis in Afrin, and destroyed the statue of Zarathustra and the model of the dome of Lalish there. were placed, in addition to the occupation mercenaries stole and exhumed the graves of the Yazidis and destroyed them in Afrin and Serkaniy.

“He uses Islam to impose his hegemony”

Sheikh Muhammad al-Qadri stressed, “We will remain true to our religion and our principles, and we will continue the path of resistance to achieve the words of Almighty God, and all the religions and beliefs of the north and the east of Syria will remain with one hand, and we will achieve democracy of all religions on the ground. “

Al-Qadri explained that Turkey is using Islam to occupy neighboring lands and countries in order to end the rights of the peoples of these countries, and added: “The Kurds are also among the servants of Almighty God, and despite this, Turkey sees the people as its main enemy. “

Concluding his speech, Sheikh Muhammad al-Qadri noted the use of Islam by the Turkish occupation state to impose its authority over society from a psychological and moral point of view, and said: Despite all his attempts, he has not been able to use this policy in practice to influence the populations of northern and eastern Syria.

A

ANHA