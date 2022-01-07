Joko Anwar announces sequel to 2017 remake of cult horror classic Pengabdi Setan





Are you ready to see Ibu again in 2022? The iconic Indonesian horror film remake Servant of Satan (Satans Slave), released in 2017, left us with a few unanswered questions. Five years later, take a good look at what is happening next to the cursed family at the center of the story. Filmmaker Joko Anwar, who wrote and directed the modern adaptation of the cult classic, announced yesterday that his sequel will haunt us this year. She will come back. Soon. This year. In cinemas. Ready? Joko wrote in the caption with a hashtag # PengabdiSetan2. Joko kept details on Satan’s servant 2 close to his chest so far, but Sunil Samtani, the producer of the film production house Rapi Film, said filming is still in progress and is entering its final stages of production. [The film will be screened] between June-July and December. Because Servant of Satan is a huge IP. So we hope to be able to achieve 100 percent audience occupancy in theaters. Who knows, Sunil said yesterday. The original Servant of Satan, directed by Sisworo Gautama Putra and released in Indonesia in 1982, has achieved cult status not only nationally but also globally, often hailed as one of the scariest films ever to be released in Asia. The 2017 version follows the now poor family of Bahri Suwono or Bapak (Bront Palarae), who are haunted by the death of mother or Ibu, Mawarni Suwono (Ayu Laksmi), after being bedridden due to a strange illness. for years. The film also stars Tara Basro as the eldest daughter Rini, as well as appearances by Dimas Aditya, Egi Fedly, Asmara Abigail and Fachri Albar. The horror film became a huge hit and went on to become one of the highest-grossing domestic Indonesian films in 2017, leading to international releases in at least 42 countries, including neighboring Malaysia and Singapore, Japan and even as far as in Germany and the United States. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coconuts.co/jakarta/lifestyle/joko-anwar-announces-sequel-to-2017-remake-of-cult-horror-classic-pengabdi-setan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

