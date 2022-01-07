Pakistan Army chief’s term extension decision can wait, PM Imran Khan says





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had not yet thought about extending the tenure of the Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa as there is still time for his term to end , according to a news article published on Friday.

Speaking about the controversial issue of Bajwa’s tenure extension, Prime Minister Khan said he has an unprecedented relationship with the military leadership, Dawn newspaper reported.

“The current year has just started and November is far away. So why are we worried about the extension of the mandate of the chief of the army ”, declared the Prime Minister quoted in the report.

Khan said he had so far not thought of an extension of COAS Bajwa’s tenure.

The 61-year-old will hold the post of army chief until November 28, 2022.

Bajwa, a relative of Khan, was due to retire on November 29, 2019 at the end of his initial three-year term, but Prime Minister Khan granted the army chief another extension of the same duration, citing the situation regional security, through a notification.

However, the Supreme Court on November 28 suspended the government order, observing that there was no law to extend the mandate of the army chief. But the Supreme Court granted General Bajwa a six-month extension after receiving assurances from the government that parliament would pass a law on the extension / reappointment of an army chief within six months.

After initial hesitation, the government secured the support of the main opposition parties and tabled three bills in the National Assembly aimed at raising the retirement age for heads of government from 60 to 64. army, navy and air force, and the chairman of the chairman of the joint staff. staff committee.

Speaking of rumors of a possible deal between the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and the military to overthrow his government, Khan said he was not personally under any kind of pressure.

The politician turned cricketer has said he enjoys the support of allies and is confident his government will complete its five-year term until 2023, according to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/pakistan-imran-khan-army-chief-bajwa-tenure-7711117/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos