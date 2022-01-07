FIR Filed in PM Modi Security Breach Issue | What has happened so far

Punjab police on Friday registered an FIR in connection with the alleged security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Punjab.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stranded for about 20 minutes during an overflight due to to a blockade by agricultural protesters in Ferozepur, Punjab. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

The Center described the incident as a “major security breach” and even blamed the Congressional government of Punjab for the security breach. However, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Charan Singh Channi, claimed that a last minute change in travel plans by PM Modi led to the situation.

During this time, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a motion calling for a full investigation into the alleged security falls on Wednesday.

From CM Channi ordering an investigation of political parties exchanging pikes, this is what has happened so far in the “security breach” case:

1. A day after the security breach, Channi’s government formed a committee of retired judge Mehtab Singh Gill and Senior Home Affairs and Justice Secretary Anurag Verma to investigate the case.

2. In addition, the Ministry of the Interior has assembled a three-member team to investigate a serious security breach during the first Visit of Minister Narendra Modi to the Punjab. The three-member committee was asked to investigate the alleged loopholes in Prime Minister Modi’s security arrangements that led to VVIP’s exposure to serious risk and to submit the report at the earliest.

3. During this time, Supreme Court to hear petition for full investigation into alleged security during PM Modi’s visit to the Punjab. The highest court will take up the plea, filed by the NGO Lawyers Voice, Friday.

4. Friday, the government of Punjab submitted a report to the Ministry of Interior (MHA), detailing the sequence of events leading to the security breach. Sources said additional troops had been deployed to the field following protests across Punjab. The government has called the protests “spontaneous”.

5. Even as the authorities launch an investigation into the matter, Union Bhartiya Kisan (Krantikari), an organization of farmers, admitted blocking the way for Prime Minister Modis’ cavalcade on Wednesday. However, the organization said the blockade was involuntary and they were unaware of the MP’s plan to take the road. BKU (K) chief Surjit Singh Phool said police told them to clear the road for Prime Minister Modi, but they believed the cops were lying.

6. Meanwhile, a the video toured social media on Thursday, in which a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) can be heard thanking the other protesters for blocking Prime Minister Modi’s road. A BKU-Krantikari leader was seen standing on top of a bus and addressing protesters. He said: “Your strength did not allow Modi to win a rally [in Ferozepur, Punjab].

seven. This alleged security breach snowballed into political upheaval with the Congress and BJP lead their fight on Twitter. Questions have been raised as to how such a failure occurred in the state.

Referring to the incident, Union Minister Smriti Irani asserted that Congress’ khooni intention failed the holy land of Punjab. Congress has also taken to Twitter to fight back against the BJP. In a series of tweets, Randeep Singh Surjewala denounced BJP President JP Nadda and asked him: “Stop losing your temper and all sense of propriety.”

8. What’s more, the BJP and the Center also accused the state government of orchestrating and promoting the breach of security by disclosing information about the route taken by the prime minister. The security of the Prime Minister is the domain of the Special Protection Group or SPG which is described as an armed force in the SPG law.

9. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Odisha Naveen Patnaik Chief Minister and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang were among those calling for an impartial investigation into the turnout. of events in Punjab on Wednesday.

ten. BJP activists staged a torchlight march they called “Janakrosh” (public angst) through the streets of Jamshedpur to protest an alleged breach of security during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Punjab.

Led by BJP national vice president and former chief minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das and BJP deputy of Jamshedpur Bidyut Baran Mahato, hundreds of activists and party leaders took part in the march, which began from the local party headquarters in Sakchi and culminated at the town’s main roundabout.

(With PTI entries)

