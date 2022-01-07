UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson slams anti-vaccine groups for spreading gibberish

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday denounced anti-vaccine groups which have spread a “mumbo jumbo” on social media, but ruled out the UK, following some European countries, from vaccinating against the Covid-19 a legal obligation.

Speaking on a visit to a vaccination center in Northampton, east England, Johnson said the UK would maintain a voluntary approach “to its vaccination program as opposed to” coercion ” However, he condemned anti-vaccines for spreading complete nonsense and urged people to take their booster doses to protect against the burgeoning Omicron variant.

“They (the anti-vaccines) are dead wrong and I think it’s about time I, the government, challenged them on what they’re doing,” Johnson told reporters.

“This is absolutely false, this is totally counterproductive, and the stuff they post on social media is completely gibberish. We are going to keep a voluntary approach,” he said.

Italy is the latest country to have made vaccination compulsory for some, with all people over the age of 50 now being invited to be vaccinated. Previously, Austria was among the first countries to make vaccination a legal requirement.

Johnson said that although Omicron is milder than previous variants, “the pressures on hospitals are clear.” He stressed that the National Health Service (NHS) was under “enormous pressure” right now and that it was a tragedy “that some people were refusing what would keep them safe and out of hospital.

“What a tragedy that we have all this pressure on the NHS, all the hardships our doctors and nurses are having, and we have people talking complete nonsense about vaccination,” he said.

“The saddest words in English are ‘too late’. When you are in intensive care and have not been vaccinated it is unfortunately too late to get vaccinated, so get boosted now”, a- he added.

NHS England has announced that around 90% of people over 50 have now received their third complementary booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that millions of appointments remain available for anyone who has not yet reminder received.

“It’s great to see so many people receiving their vital supplement dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 90 percent of eligible people aged 50 and over now boosted, and over 29 million boosters administered in total,” said Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 vaccination program.

“Vaccination offers the best protection for you and your loved ones against the coronavirus, so if you are eligible, please step up now,” she said.

Meanwhile, the government is hoping that the peak of the Omicron variant wave will be reached soon enough after the UK records more than 190,000 infections daily. The requirement for a confirmatory PCR test to follow a positive lateral flow test performed on a home test kit has been removed in an effort to alleviate some of the pressure on test labs and also to address the lack of testing. staff by containing self-isolation for milder cases for seven days.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.

