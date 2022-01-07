China will be a game against the grain in 2022





There is no doubt that Asian markets have disappointed investors in 2021, and questions certainly remain for the new year. Can the Asian Tigers answer these questions – and the legions of investors who thought they were promised something better in 2021? TheStreet’s Alex Frew McMillan isn’t so sure. “It’s hard to escape the feeling at the end of the year that we’re back in pretty much the same position we started out with. McMillan recently wrote in Real Money. A big deal – Covid is still hovering over the landscape, with no clear release schedule. “In Asia it’s been a cycle of opening and then locking again,” McMillan said. “There have been attempts to welcome foreign visitors again to countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia. This has given way to a hellish pattern of virus waves sweeping through the region, with all travel bans, curfews and stay-at-home orders unfolding in response. As a result, production schedules and shipments from Asia were severely disrupted. Meanwhile, China persists in its zero Covid strategy, an ultimately impractical approach that is being exported to Hong Kong as the East Asian financial hub tries to open up mainland borders. “Anyone coming back from overseas has to spend three weeks in an expensive hotel,” noted McMillan. “China will likely maintain its position at least until President Xi Jinping is ‘crowned’ for a third term. This will come as part of the power reshuffle confirmed at the week-long 20th National Congress, the latest in a series of large quinquennial meetings scheduled to take place in October or November. Prior to that, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be held February 4-20 in front of Chinese spectators, if all goes according to plan. “The winter events will make Beijing the first city to host both summer and winter games,” McMillan said. “But the underlying political currents are strong. The Olympics will be held without diplomatic delegations from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, to protest human rights violations in China’s westernmost province of Xinjiang and the death of civil society here in Hong Kong. “ McMillan sees no way to recommend Chinese equities in 2022 except as a completely counter-current or bottom-feed game. They are too unpredictable at this point. “Someone is going to make a lot of money when Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) and HK: 9,988 rebounds, ”he noted. “It’s a hugely profitable company that saw its stock price drop 47.8% in 2021 in a move that had nothing to do with its fundamentals. But a bet on the company is essentially a bet on the kinds of regulations the Chinese government will implement, without warning, it’s not your conventional rebound story. All in all, if you know what social changes Beijing is going to undertake next and what companies it will target, perhaps the opportunity is in your favor. “But if not, there are better places to invest your money where you can be sure your property is valued, protected and means something,” McMillan said. Get more trading strategies and information about real money contributor investing.

