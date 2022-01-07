Jokowi publishes regulation on capital injection for defense BUMN Holding





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a regulation concerning capital injections for the holding of public enterprises (BUMN) in the defense sector. The regulation in question is set out in Government Regulation (PP) 123/2021 which revises PP 16/1991 regarding PMNs for the establishment of a business in the professional electronics and components industry. This rule change was issued to support government policies in national economic development, especially in the area of ​​the national defense industry. In this 4-page rule, Jokowi modifies one provision, namely article 2 which previously read: The purpose and objective of the company is to organize the management, management, marketing and development of the professional electronics industry as well as the software and electrical engineering hardware industry to meet the needs of the national industry ‘ Now the rule has been changed to read like this: “The Company (Persero) has the intention and purpose of carrying on business as a holding company in the defense industry in the form of electronics industry, transport equipment including airplanes and their accessories, maritime transport, as well as vehicles, weapons and ammunition, and explosives, both military and non-military. that the optimization of the use of the Company’s resources on the basis of the principles of good corporate governance. ” The main activities carried out by the operation to achieve its objectives are 6 points. From the activities of the holding company, including the creation or participation in other entities, the activities of the head office, direct or indirect investments, corporate / asset restructuring activities, consultancy activities management and other activities to achieve goals and objectives. For information, the BUMN defense detention plan itself has surfaced since last year. The BUMN holding will consist of five companies, namely Len Industri, Pindad, Dirgantara Indonesia, PAL Indonesia and Dahana. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)





